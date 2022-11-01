Wigan Athletic player speaks out on previous Leam Richardson departure rumours after West Brom links

Wigan Athletic defender Jason Kerr has admitted that it was no surprise to see Leam Richardson linked with a move away from the DW Stadium, speaking candidly to Wigan Today.

Richardson first joined the Latics as Paul Cook’s assistant and played a big part in guiding them back to the Championship before they were harshly relegated following their fall into administration in 2020.

John Sheridan took over from Cook but left in November 2020 to take up the top job at Swindon Town with Richardson taking charge of the club until the following April, being appointed as permanent boss at that point and just about managing to keep the club afloat in League One.

Following a productive summer, Wigan enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 campaign and won the league title as they sealed their return to the second tier.

Losing four consecutive league games in recent times, they now sit 20th going into this midweek’s round of fixtures despite a strong start to 2022/23, but many will see his time at the DW Stadium as being a successful one thus far.

With this, centre-back Kerr has admitted he wasn’t surprised to see him linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion last month following the Baggies’ dismissal of Steve Bruce.

He said: “The gaffer’s been amazing for us since I’ve been here, and also prior to that.

“He’s obviously had a lot of interest from other clubs, and there’s no surprise in that because he’s a really good manager.

“We just want to work as hard as we can for him and get him the results we deserve.”

The Verdict:

Richardson has been exceptional since arriving at the DW Stadium, stepping up to the management role seamlessly and deserving to win the third-tier title with the Latics last season.

You have to remember he pretty much rebuilt his squad and to win promotion during the same season that they had that rebuild is extremely impressive, especially when you consider how close they came to relegation at the end of 2020/21.

He shouldn’t be judged on recent losses because of this – and if he does manage to keep his side afloat in the division – it would be a major achievement considering the strength of many other sides in the division.

Sunderland have only just been promoted along with the Latics but they should be going on to greater things considering the strength of their squad.

Wigan, meanwhile, didn’t endure the greatest summer window despite managing to recruit Ryan Nyambe. Staying up has to be their main assignment before they potentially push on and establish themselves as a solid second-tier outfit.