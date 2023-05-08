Wigan Athletic winger James McClean is among a handful of players who are set to feature today despite some of the squad not receiving their wages, according to journalist Paul Kendrick.

The Irishman hasn't received his wage yet and this isn't the first time there has been an issue with salary payments this term, with the club even receiving a three-point deduction earlier this season for failing to pay up on time on numerous occasions during the 2022/23 campaign.

McClean's wages won't be paid until after today's clash against Rotherham United - and others who find themselves out of contract in the summer are also in a very similar situation.

The Sun believes the Latics' players have discussed the possibility of striking today, leaving Shaun Maloney in a very awkward position going into this clash.

Amid this latest wages saga, it has been revealed that the players were given the day off on Saturday. And it remains to be seen who turns up today.

Potential further punishment for Wigan Athletic?

This payment delay is unlikely to go down well with the EFL who have already sanctioned the Latics for this misdemeanour.

Manager Maloney may be worried about the possibility of Wigan having points deducted next season, something that could be costly for them in their potential quest to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Not only is this wages issue leaving the Latics at potential risk of a points deduction - but also the possibility of the club having to field a weakened side due to players possibly striking today.

Is James McClean right to take his stance?

It's a very admirable stance to take because you could understand it if he wanted to make himself unavailable for this clash.

He's probably living comfortably and that's why he may not feel as though he needs to go on strike - but he should always be paid on time regardless of how much money he's earning and which profession he's in.

The Irishman has probably realised that the main parties that will suffer if he goes on strike are his teammates and the supporters, who will be desperate to see their team put in a decent shift on the last day of the season.

The fanbase doesn't deserve to be put through any of this, especially with the club falling into administration in 2020 and suffering the consequences of that.

This is why they have a right to be very sensitive about this current situation. For their sake and the players' sake, you just hope this wages issue can be put behind them next season.