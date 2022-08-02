Wigan Athletic player on the verge of transfer exit

Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath is closing in on a temporary exit from the Latics, with a move to Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United on the horizon, according to the Daily Record.

The 25-year-old, who is a six-cap international for the Republic of Ireland, has barely featured for Wigan since arriving from St Mirren on transfer deadline day back in January.

Having netted 12 goals for the Buddies in 60 appearances in the top flight of Scottish football, Leam Richardson brought the attack-minded midfielder to the DW Stadium for an undisclosed fee, but he featured in just two league matches between his arrival and the end of the campaign.

Think you’re a Wigan Athletic expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 1. Which club did new signing Ryan Nyambe leave earlier this summer? Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers Sheffield Wednesday

McGrath was an unused substitute in Wigan’s curtain-raising Championship clash with Preston North End this past weekend, and that will seemingly be the only time he features in a squad for the club this season.

Dundee United will seal a loan move for McGrath within the next 24 hours, in a switch that will bolster Jack Ross’s squad on the eve of their UEFA Conference League qualifying match with AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands.

The Verdict

This won’t be a big miss for Wigan considering McGrath has barely featured in their shirt.

On the strength of being a full international for Ireland and on what he did for St Mirren, you would have expected McGrath to have featured more under Leam Richardson.

With Will Keane playing in his favoured position though in the number 10 role, it was always going to be difficult for the Irishman.

A move to Dundee United will give McGrath a chance to get regular minutes and if he’s a success, then Wigan could recoup some of the transfer fee they paid for him next summer.