Wigan Athletic player makes admission involving Bolton Wanderers

Wigan Athletic winger James McLean has admitted to the club’s official website that he felt his side’s 4-0 win away at their rivals Bolton Wanderers was special.

The Latics were in imperious form on Saturday as they emerged from a raucous University of Bolton Stadium with all three points after battling hard to overcome a plucky Bolton side in what was a feisty local derby.

A brace from McLean himself along with strikes from Will Keane and Callum Lang earnt Leam Richardson’s side a famous victory over their rivals as their promotion bid stayed firmly on track.

Now the summer signing from Stoke City has admitted the following after playing a vital role in getting the three points for his new side at the weekend:

“To come away to your rivals and win 4-0 is pretty special.

“It’s a good day for the travelling support. They came out in numbers and were very vocal so it was an absolutely brilliant win.

“We were prepared to match them for whatever game it was going to be, and in the end, our quality showed.”

McLean has been almost ever present for the club since making his return during the summer and will be looking to continue his fine form into the winter period.

Wigan are back in Sky Bet League One action again tomorrow night as they play host to MK Dons at the DW Stadium.

The Verdict

The Latics are certainly under pressure to achieve great things this season, however they are already very much living up to those expectations with their performances so far.

Winning 4-0 away at Bolton is no easy feat for any team in this league let alone for Wigan in what is a local derby.

They have shown that they can get goals from all areas and that is something that is sure to please Richardson and his staff at present.

McLean himself is also hitting top form, which underlines exactly why the club made such a concerted effort to bring him back to the DW Stadium during the summer.