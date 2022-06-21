Wigan Athletic player emerges as transfer target for Scottish club

Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath is on Dundee United’s transfer radar this summer, according to The Courier.

The 25-year-old, who has played six times for the senior Republic of Ireland national team, only arrived at the DW Stadium this past January from Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren for an undisclosed fee, having scored 10 times in the 2020-21 season.

However, he failed to make an impact at the Latics in the final few months of the League One campaign, appearing just twice – one of those being a last-minute cameo – as they were promoted to the Championship for the 2022-23 season.

Aberdeen have been linked with a loan deal for McGrath, who played under their manager Jim Goodwin at St. Mirren, but now new Dundee United boss Jack Ross wants to bring the attacking midfielder to Tannadice ahead of their European campaign.

McGrath has two years remaining on his contract at Athletic, having penned a two-and-a-half year deal on transfer deadline day in January, meaning a fee would be required for his services.

The Verdict

Even though McGrath would probably be expecting more of a chance going into next season at Wigan, the fact that the prolific Will Keane plays in his positions suggests that game-time probably won’t be forthcoming.

Therefore, for the good of his career, McGrath should probably be looking for a move this summer – whether that is a loan deal or a permanent one.

He’s quite clearly got an eye for goal and has the ability to put chances on a plate for others, but he wasn’t given the chance to show that at all by Leam Richardson.

It appears though that several Scottish clubs are keen to give him an opportunity to play regular football, and it’s something that Wigan may have to consider letting happen.