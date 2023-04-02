Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian are interested in securing a summer move for Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath, according to Alan Nixon.

The same report states that they would happily lure him to Scotland if they were able to sort out terms with both the Latics and the player, who is currently on loan at Dundee United.

Lee Johnson's side aren't the only team in this race though, with former Celtic player Scott Brown keen on taking him to League One side Fleetwood Town, who are currently sitting 13th in the third tier.

He is one of only a small number of Wigan players whose contract doesn't expire at the end of the campaign, with both interested teams potentially needing to fork out a fee if they want to lure him away from the DW Stadium for the long term.

Does Jamie McGrath have a future at Wigan Athletic?

McGrath's deal at the DW doesn't expire until the summer of 2024, so there's every chance he could see out the final year of his contract before moving on or potentially extending his stay there.

Current Wigan boss Shaun Maloney hasn't had the chance to see him in action yet, so the ex-Latic may want to run the rule over the Irishman before deciding whether to include him in his plans or not.

Off-field factors could potentially force the relegation battlers to cash in on him though, with their financial situation not exactly looking great at this stage, though there have been reassurances regarding their future.

Liquidity problems were the cause of their previous delay in wage payments - and with Talal Al Hammad needing to balance the books in the summer - he could potentially be sold on as part of a revamp.

Dundee United loan spell

Recording three goals and four assists in 29 competitive appearances for Jim Goodwin's side, he has played regularly enough to put himself in the shop window and will be keen to boost his goal contributions tally further between now and the end of this term.

The fact he has been loaned out potentially suggests that the Wigan board doesn't see him as part of his future plans and with this, he may be playing for a move elsewhere during the remainder of his temporary stay in Scotland.

Remaining fit for much of the campaign, that has allowed him to develop well, with the 26-year-old still having room for improvement at his age.

Would a move to Fleetwood Town or Hibernian be good for McGrath?

Not only are Fleetwood on course to secure a respectable midtable finish - but they also beat Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup this season and there are certainly reasons to be optimistic in Lancashire.

And he will probably be guaranteed plenty of game time if he made that switch, so you wouldn't blame him if he jumped at the opportunity to join the Cod Army if the opportunity came along.

He wouldn't have to move across the country if he made this move either and that could potentially give Fleetwood an advantage over Johnson's side in the race.

However, the chance to work with former Bristol City and Sunderland boss Johnson would be attractive and having spent time north of the border with Dundee, he may be open to a return to Scotland.

Previously plying his trade for St Mirren as well, he probably wouldn't take much time to settle in and that can only help the 26-year-old to make a bright start to life there if he decides to make this move.