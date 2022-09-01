Wigan Athletic planning double player exit

Wigan Athletic are set to allow both Tom Pearce and Scott Smith to head out of the club on loan this window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Latics are trying to sort out their squad so that it is suitable for what will be a big Championship campaign for them.

Boss Leam Richardson will not want the side to drop straight back into League One and will need to ensure his side are fully prepared.

That could mean shipping out some players who aren’t necessarily guaranteed gametime at the DW Stadium this campaign and it appears that Smith and Pearce fit that bill.

The former of the two has yet to feature for the side in the Championship this campaign and has only ever made nine appearances for the Latics in his career so far. In order for the midfielder to get more regular minutes then, a loan deal could be the best call.

As for Pearce, he’s been a lot more of a first-team feature since his move to the club back in 2019. He’s made a total of 65 appearances for Wigan with one goal and featured fairly often for the side during their promotion season in League One last time around.

However, with only one showing to his name in the second tier so far this season, he too could benefit from time out on a short-term basis and that appears to be the plan for both players. Wigan then could be shopping their names around over a potential short-term deal – but it is unclear where they will end up yet this window.

The Verdict

Wigan sending the two players out on loan could be smart by boss Leam Richardson, as it would mean two of their brightest young talents are able to feature in frequent competitive action.

Tom Pearce being allowed to leave is more of a surprising one considering that he has spent a lot of time in and around the first-team picture. The defender was a squad option last season and impressed when he was called upon but with the side now a division higher, the gametime could be in short supply for the full-back.

As for Smith, the midfielder leaving is just as much of a surprise when you think about the midfield options Wigan have. They would want a few more options in that position to come in through the door rather than out of it but maybe Smith leaving on loan suggests that the club might have a move lined up.

Either way, it looks like both will be playing their football elsewhere this season.