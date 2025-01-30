The biggest transfer fear belonging to any Wigan Athletic supporter came true on Tuesday, when academy graduate and first team star Thelo Aasgaard joined Championship side Luton Town.

Aasgaard's move from the League One Latics to the second tier Hatters was initially broken by Football League World's exclusive report on Tuesday morning, and was later confirmed by the respective clubs.

The Norway youth international first emerged as a senior player during the 2020/21 third tier campaign, and helped his club avoid the drop to League Two, despite the fact they were then under administration.

He went on to perform as a thoroughly decent squad player when the Latics won the 2021/22 League One title, scoring a last minute winner against Shrewsbury Town in December 2022, as well as a stunner in the FA Cup against local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Aasgaard subsequently scored three goals in the Championship for the Greater Manchester side, but could not help his club avoid relegation straight back to the third tier.

He then notched a career-best tally of nine goals, which he further complemented with four assists, in 39 appearances across all competitions last season.

But this term, the 22-year-old hit new heights, and scored 12 goals in 31 outings in all competitions, including a recent 95th minute winner via a free kick against Stevenage.

Latics already felt the effects of Aasgaard's exit during their loss against Peterborough United

The Latics have struggled in front of goal in League One this term, despite the fact that top scorer Aasgaard bagged eight goals in 26 third outings ahead of his Luton switch.

In fact, Shaun Maloney's men have scored just 26 goals in 27 league fixtures this term, while supporters were worried about what the Norway youth international's exit could mean for their side's attacking threat.

And unfortunately for the Tics, Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat at Peterborough United supplied a very concerning answer to that question, as the Brick Community Stadium outfit failed to register a single shot on target, as per FotMob, while striker Dale Taylor failed to ignite a successful partnership with fellow forward and January signing Will Goodwin.

In fact, the closest Wigan came to scoring in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday night was when Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic inadvertently kicked the ball at the on-rushing Goodwin, but it eventually went wide of the target.

According to Wigan Today, the Latics have already targeted an Aasgaard replacement, but any such player undoubtedly has an extremely difficult void to fill.

Wigan's loss can certainly be Luton's gain

While the Tics have lost their greatest outfield asset, Luton have acquired a player with quality technical ability, who has become increasingly prolific in recent seasons.

Thelo Aasgaard 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 26 Starts 23 Goals 8 Assists 2

The Hatters may have a tough job on their hands to ensure they avoid back-to-back relegations, as they currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, following Saturday afternoon's defeat to Millwall.

But Aasgaard's performances for the Latics this season demonstrate that he is ready to make the step-up to the second tier, while he has already plied his trade at Championship level for his former club.

Matt Bloomfield and co have landed a talented 22-year-old who can help them in their quest to avoid the drop to League One, but the Tics could be set for a difficult campaign now, without the impressive efforts of Aasgaard among their ranks.