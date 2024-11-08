Wigan Athletic are set to sign Paul Dummett following his departure from Newcastle United in the summer.

That's according to a report from The Chronicle, who say that the League One side have held successful talks over a move for the defender.

Dummett left Newcastle in the summer, having spent the entirety of his career up until that point on the books at St James' Park.

As per the report, the former Wales international had held talks about moves to Championship side Sheffield United and Portsmouth during the summer.

However, no move materialised, and it now looks as though Wigan have taken advantage of that to secure the services of the 33 year old themselves.

More to follow...