Wigan Athletic are currently enduring a difficult League One season, and sit just one point above the relegation zone, almost a third of the way through their campaign.

Latics supporters were optimistic after their side managed a top-half finish last season, despite having to cope with the challenges of beginning that campaign with an eight-point deduction and a transfer embargo.

Ahead of the current term, boss Shaun Maloney was free from the shackles of an embargo, but his transfer activity was clearly limited by the philosophy of financial sustainability owner Mike Danson has instilled at the Brick Community Stadium.

The last summer transfer window also witnessed the departure of senior figures such as striker Charlie Wyke, and former back-up goalkeeper Ben Amos.

Consequently, the Latics squad lacks experience, while according to Transfermarkt, the only League One clubs with a lower average player age than Wigan's 23.1 are Reading and Peterborough United.

League One lowest average player ages Club Average player age Peterborough 22.4 Reading 23.0 Wigan 23.1 Lincoln 23.9 Crawley 24.7

The Greater Manchester outfit are clearly feeling the negative effects of having such a young squad, as they have only picked up three wins in the league, with their most recent third tier victory coming in early October, when they hammered Peterborough 3-0.

However, Maloney did recently add experience to his ranks, with the signing of former Newcastle United stalwart Paul Dummett, whose addition came as a result of the fact that fellow left-back Luke Chambers, who was on loan at the Brick Community Stadium from Liverpool, had to return to his parent club through injury.

Wigan's long-term Dummett decision must be driven by experience issue

When the former Newcastle man agreed terms with the Latics, he only signed a short-term deal which lasts until early January, as opposed to a contract which lasts until the end of the season.

But, the full-back recently told Chronicle Live his ambitions of convincing the Greater Manchester outfit to hand him a longer-term contract.

He said: "I am 33 years old now, but I know I have a lot of years ahead of me.

"I don't feel anywhere close to slowing down.

"I know that I still have a lot to offer.

"It's why I wanted to find the right club.

"I feel like a young player again in the way that I have to prove myself again, and I have no problem with that.

"When you go to a new club, even though you have played so many times at the top level, you feel like you have to prove yourself again.

"I know that I am now playing for another contract or if Wigan don't keep me I am playing to try to get a new club.

"I am going there with that ambition to help Wigan and have that same ambition to prove myself."

Dummett seems intent on showcasing his best football, in order to either land a long-term deal with the Latics or to impress another potential suitor.

But when Maloney and co. come to their decision on whether to hand the 33-year-old a fresh contract come January, they must keep in mind the fact that Dummett made 212 appearances for Newcastle, which predominantly came in the Premier League, while no other Latics player boasts such experience at the highest level of the domestic game.

An experienced player such as the former Magpies left-back, who made five top-flight appearances just last season, should help the Greater Manchester club in their quest to enjoy a comfortable League One season and stave off any potential relegation worries.

Furthermore, as alluded to by Dummett himself, at 33 years old, he should still have a lot to offer, and given the fact he has spent the majority of his career in the Premier League, he could even prove to be one of the best full-backs in the third tier.

Latics will need Dummett at his best for upcoming Barnsley clash

Upon their return from the November international break this Saturday, the Latics travel to Oakwell to take on familiar foe Barnsley.

The South Yorkshire side are flying high in League One, currently occupying a play-off spot, and boast dangermen such as former Latics forward Stephen Humphrys, as well as creative midfielder Adam Phillips, who has notched a very handy five goals and two assists in 11 third tier outings this term.

As Maloney's men take on a tricky opponent while in search of just their fourth victory of the campaign, they will need the experienced Dummett to produce a strong performance.

If the former Newcastle man is able to keep a dangerous Barnsley front line quiet, then it would go some way to helping him secure a longer-term tenure with the Latics, while the Greater Manchester club should be keen on keeping a player of his seniority on their books.