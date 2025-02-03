Wigan Athletic have made a swoop to sign Oxford United winger Owen Dale, after the 26-year-old was told to leave the Championship club.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who also reports that the deal became possible for the Latics after their League One rivals Leyton Orient pulled out of negotiations.

The Oxford Mail reported earlier on transfer deadline day that Dale was set for a loan exit, but as per Wigan Today, Latics boss Shaun Maloney previously said that any further additions his side make this month would be permanent ones.

However, an injury suffered by fellow wideman Silko Thomas, on loan from Premier League outfit Leicester City, has altered matters for Maloney's men.

Wigan set to sign Oxford winger Owen Dale

Following Thomas' setback, the Latics are in need of reinforcements in the wide area, after previously on loan Michael Olakigbe was recently recalled by parent club Brentford, and former Chelsea man Dion Rankine previously encountered an injury of his own.

Whether Dale arrives as a permanent signing or a loan capture, the certainty is that his addition would be a welcome one for Maloney and co, as they look to fire themselves up the League One table following the exit of star man Thelo Aasgaard, who left for Luton Town in a move first reported by Football League World.

The Latics have also seen a whole host of injuries in central midfield, so news of Thomas' spell on the sidelines was not what anyone associated with the club wanted to hear.

However, the potentially imminent arrival of Dale would go a long way towards alleviating such fears, and the wideman boasts bags of experience.

The U's man began last season as a Blackpool player, and notched two goals and two assists in 23 League One outings for the Tangerines, before joining his current club on January deadline day last year.

He subsequently scored one goal and provided two assists for Oxford in the third tier last campaign, which helped fire them to the play-off final, where they beat Wigan's local rivals, Bolton Wanderers, 2-0 courtesy of a Josh Murphy brace.

Dale started for the U's at Wembley that afternoon, which shows how highly regarded he was at the Kassam Stadium just last Spring, but he has subsequently gone on to struggle for game time in the Championship, managing 11 league appearances this term.

Owen Dale 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 11 Starts 4 Minutes played 348 Goals 0 Assists 0

Owen Dale could be a strong signing for Wigan and Shaun Maloney

As previously mentioned, Latics boss Maloney does not currently have a rich variety of wide options at his disposal, following the setback suffered by Thomas during Saturday afternoon's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City.

That result left the Tics nine points above the relegation zone, and 10 points below the play-off spots, while Dale's arrival could help the Greater Manchester club climb the table.

Furthermore, due to Wigan's current lack of options out wide, the 26-year-old could even be set to make his debut for the League One club this Saturday when they take on Premier League Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round, should he join Maloney's side.