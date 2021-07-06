Wigan Athletic on the brink of edging Celtic out of key transfer pursuit

League One side Wigan Athletic are closing in on the signing of former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke according to the Northern Echo, beating former Scottish Premiership champions Celtic to his signature.

Wyke, 28, left the Stadium of Light last week on the expiry of his current deal and was heavily linked with a move to Celtic after opening talks with Ange Postecoglou’s side last month, but Wigan now look to have won the race after seemingly offering the forward better terms.

As per the Northern Echo report, Wyke is set to sign a £10,000-per-week contract with the Latics and after scoring 26 goals in the third tier last season, will be hoping to maintain this form and guide the Greater Manchester side to promotion after they narrowly escaped relegation at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Wigan Athletic played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Swindon Town L 1-0 L 2-1 L 3-2 L 4-3

However, Wigan have already made six promising signings in the window so far and will make Wyke number seven if he passes a medical and other details are finalised, with Leam Richardson’s side putting their previous financial issues firmly behind them.

After seeing Jamie Proctor return to Rotherham United after the expiration of his loan deal and Kyle Joseph move to Swansea, Wyke will come in as a very capable replacement for the duo.

The Verdict:

This would be the biggest League One coup of the summer considering the number of goals Wyke scored for the Black Cats last season and the fact he’s now a free agent.

With his goalscoring record, many people thought he was either destined for Celtic or the Championship, but Wigan have come in at the last moment and could have just made a signing that will end up securing promotion for them next season.

However, he will need adequate service if the 28-year-old is to score anywhere near the 26 goals he bagged last season, with Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady in top form last season and the duo forming a deadly partnership.

But if this deal does work out, Wigan could be in for a memorable next year or two after going through such a hard time with their administration and its dire consequences.