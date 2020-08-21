Wigan Athletic offering opportunity to 29-year-old

Wigan Athletic currently have Callum McManaman in training with them, as they prepare for the 2020/21 campaign amid off-field chaos.

The 2019/20 season was one to forget for the Latics, who were relegated into League One on the back of administration and a 12-point deduction in the Championship.

The off-field situation has left the club in turmoil and the plans for the 2020/21 campaign are up in the air following Paul Cook’s departure.

Quiz: The 15-question Wigan Athletic higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Have Wigan Athletic won higher or lower than 11 matches in the Championship this season? Higher Lower

However, an old face is reportedly kicking around at training ahead of the Latics’ League One return, with Alan Nixon reporting that McManaman is there.

Wigan. Old favourite McManaman in at training 😳😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 21, 2020

The 29-year-old excelled for Wigan earlier in his career and was part of the squad that won the 2013 FA Cup Final against Manchester City.

His first spell at the DW Stadium saw him score 17 goals for the club, before stints with West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland followed.

McManaman would return to Wigan in 2018/19, but he didn’t hit the heights he had previously and scored only once.

Last season, he featured for Luton Town in the Championship, scoring four times in 23 appearances for the Hatters.

The Verdict

It remains to be seen what the motive is here with McManaman returning for training.

The winger was such a hit at Wigan during his first spell as a player and he’s on the lookout for a new club now.

Whether a deal is there to be done perhaps lies in the hands of people outside Wigan, but it might just be a case of the Latics offering a free agent a chance to train and keep sharp.

Let’s see.

Thoughts? Let us know!