Wigan Athletic offered hope of landing 32-year-old as Bolton transfer verdict emerges

Bolton Wanderers are not looking to make a move for Stoke City outcast James McClean this summer at this stage despite transfer speculation, according to the Bolton News.

According to a report from The Sun over the weekend, McClean was a potential target for Bolton this summer with the experienced winger currently far down the pecking order at Stoke City and not in the plans of Michael O’Neill for this season.

The same report also outlined that Wigan Athletic are also interested in making a move for McClean with the Potters aiming to move him on this summer. That comes after the 32-year-old has started to train with Stoke’s under-23s rather then their first-team.

According to the Bolton News, Wigan might now be left alone in the race for McClean with the Trotters not in the hunt for the winger at this stage.

That comes with Ian Evatt thought to be content with the attacking options that he has available to him this season. The likes of Dapo Amadou Bakayoko, Elias Kachunga and Dapo Afolayan provide a decent amount of depth for them in the attacking. While Xavier Amaechi will also be an option when he returns to action through injury.

The verdict

McClean could be an excellent addition to a squad in the English third tier given his experience and his versatility of being able to play both in the wide positions and at full-back as well.

However, it was a surprise to see Bolton be linked with a potential move for the winger this summer considering that they are well stocked for options in that area of the field.

It seems to be the wise decision to stick with their current options and not upset the dynamics of the squad by bringing McClean in at this stage, but the winger might prove to be a regret for Bolton if he went on to sign for Wigan and impress with them in League One this season.

The winger needs to secure himself a move away from Stoke as soon as possible because he is not going to be in the plans of O’Neill you would not think this term now. There is the obvious link to Wigan from his previous spell and that looks the place most likely for him now.