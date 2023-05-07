Wigan Athletic players may strike against Rotherham United as the club's off-field situation continues to make headlines.

It was reported by the BBC that Wigan's players hadn't been paid on time for a fifth time this season - the Latics were deducted three points earlier this term after the third offence, which has contributed to their relegation back into League One.

Within the BBC's report it's claimed that "some of the first-team squad have been paid for this month while others have not".

A club statement from Wigan read: "Staff wages were paid on Friday with the Chairman, Mr Talal Al Hammad, making a decision to pay as many employees as possible within the organisation with the resources available. All remaining playing and non-playing staff will be paid at the earliest opportunity following the Bank Holiday weekend."

That payment to "remaining playing and non-playing staff" will be after Monday's meeting with Rotherham, which has plunged that game under the spotlight as players at Wigan consider striking.

Potential Wigan Athletic player strike v Rotherham

It's reported by The Sun that "unless that missing cash arrives before the match with the Millers, relegated Wigan are openly discussing not playing".

Despite the promise of the money being paid to the players post-match, it's stated how "that may not be enough to convince the players to turn out" against Rotherham on Bank Holiday Monday.

Wigan could, then, be in further trouble with the EFL and forced to turn to reserves and youth-team players to "make up the numbers" in what's their final fixture of the 2022/23 season.

Wigan Athletic's relegation to League One

Wigan's relegation back into League One was confirmed last weekend following Shaun Maloney's side's 1-1 draw with Reading FC at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, meaning Monday's meeting with Rotherham is nothing more than a dead rubber.

It's been a week where the relegation battle in the Championship has been decided, with Blackpool and Reading FC set to join Wigan in the third-tier.

Blackpool's fate was sealed after last Friday's 3-2 loss to Millwall, whilst Wigan dropped under 24 hours later.

Reading were the third relegated side, having watched Huddersfield Town beat Sheffield United on Thursday night.

The final day schedule should see Wigan face Rotherham, Huddersfield host Reading and Blackpool head to Norwich City for the trio's final fixtures as a Championship club.