Wigan Athletic have largely struggled in front of goal in League One this term, and have managed to score just 17 goals in 19 outings so far.

However, courtesy of their solid defence, and much sought-after goalkeeper Sam Tickle, the Latics boast a positive goal difference, and are just two points below the top-half.

Meanwhile, despite their poor form in the final third, youth academy graduate Thelo Aasgaard has been a shining light for Shaun Maloney's side in an attacking sense, and has scored six goals in 19 third tier appearances, as well as finding the back of the net on one occasion in both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

But, unfortunately for the Latics, Aasgaard's exploits have not gone unnoticed, as Premier League Nottingham Forest are keen on his services, according to Alan Nixon, who also revealed that the Norway Under-21 international has a £3m price tag.

Latics must set Forest Dale Taylor demand if Premier League club come calling for Aasgaard

If Forest do table a serious offer for the Latics academy graduate during the upcoming January transfer window, it would not be the first transfer business between the Nottinghamshire side and the Greater Manchester outfit this season.

Last summer, the Tics secured the services of striker Dale Taylor on loan from the Premier League club, and he has turned out to be a decent striker, who has notched three goals and four assists in 16 League One outings, after scoring the opener during Wigan's 2-0 triumph over local rivals Bolton Wanderers last Saturday.

It was Aasgaard who was the star of the show though, as he assisted Taylor's goal, before securing the victory with a composed finish in the second half.

Above all, Shaun Maloney and co will not want to lose star man Aasgaard following the turn of the year, but if Forest do come calling, the Tics must demand that the Premier League club must include the permanent services of Taylor as part of any deal for the 22-year-old.

If the Norwegian is to leave the Brick Community Stadium come January, the Latics will lose a lot of their sparkle and quality in the final third, but it would certainly soften the blow if they were able to land their on-loan striker on a permanent basis.

Taylor's presence would help Maloney's men fill the void left behind by Aasgaard's potential exit, as he is currently the Greater Manchester side's second top-scorer, and top assist-maker in League One this term.

Dale Taylor 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 16 Starts 10 Goals 3 Assists 4

Forest are not alone in their interest in Aasgaard

Should the Tics wish to keep hold of the 22-year-old, it is not just Forest they should be worried about, as Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers also remain keen on him, as recently revealed by Football League World.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, fellow second tier side Stoke City are also eyeing a move for Aasgaard, amid their efforts to climb the Championship table.

With three clubs interested in their star man, the Latics look set to face an uphill battle to retain their homegrown talent during the transfer window, but perhaps it is Forest who are most likely to win the race given their Premier League status.

If that eventuality does occur, then it is clear that Maloney's side demand that Forest allow them to secure Taylor's services on a permanent basis, in exchange for that of Aasgaard.