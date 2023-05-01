Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw with Reading on Saturday confirmed the Latics will be a League One side next season.

Wigan knew before the game they had it all to do to survive in the Championship but that didn’t stop them giving it a good go – with them holding their own at Reading before taking the lead 10 minutes from time.

Defender Charlie Hughes headed them into a crucial lead, but that wasn’t the end of it, as Reading’s Yakou Meite rescued a point for the Royals to keep their own relegation hopes alive.

Will Shaun Maloney stay at Wigan?

Despite the fact that Wigan will be in League One next season, manager Shaun Maloney has confirmed he would like to stay at the club beyond this season.

The former Latics player arrived at the club in January after the sacking of Kolo Toure, and despite his best efforts, Wigan will return to England's third tier. This is something that doesn’t put Maloney off the job, as he claims he is "all in".

He told BBC Radio Manchester, via BBC Sport: “I spoke really emotionally and passionately after Burnley game in a really difficult moment and said, 'I'm all in' and that hasn't changed.

"I think in terms of next season and what we want to achieve, this is definitely not the day we want to chat about it, but the work has to start pretty soon. It feels a bit raw.

"I've been here for 17 games," he said. "It's such a unique situation to have three managers in one season - you can almost split it up into three parts of the season.

"You add in those unique circumstances, then the three-point deduction as well, there's just so much to it. The feeling is so raw just now that it might take me a while to answer that."

Why Wigan Athletic should keep Maloney next season?

There are many different factors you could put down as to why Wigan were relegated to League One this season.

Managerial decisions throughout the season, while the running of the football club has been called into question, and the fact that the club suffered another points deduction.

The decision to appointtoure as manager will probably be one the Wigan owners look back on with regret, but the same can’t be said for Maloney.

This is only Maloney’s second managerial job but the Scotsman has shown great leadership qualities for a team that was low on confidence and self-belief.

Maloney has managed 17 games for Wigan, winning four and drawing seven, but despite the low winning percentage, Maloney got this Wigan team fighting and believing in the cause once again.

Going into League One, the Latics will likely be one of the favourites to come back up, and this summer provides the club with an opportunity for a fresh start. They can look to build for the future and put together a team that is not only good enough for League One but can compete in the Championship.

Maloney is a young, hungry manager who still has plenty to learn and experience, but he knows what Wigan football club is all about.

They had success in the third tier with Leam Richardson last season and they can do it again with Maloney at the helm.