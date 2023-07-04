Wigan Athletic will hope this is the start of a new era as the club’s ownership has finally been resolved.

There has been a lot going on regarding Wigan, and there may be more to come as the club looks to form a squad capable of competing in League One.

The Latics were poor in the last campaign, but with off-field issues hopefully behind them, a full pre-season, and a summer of decent transfer business, the club will hope they can be towards the top end of League One.

Shaun Maloney will be keen to add to his current squad, but he will also be keen on keeping its best players, one of whom is attacker Callum Lang.

What is Callum Lang’s current situation?

It was reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon account over the weekend, that Huddersfield Town and Neil Warnock are keen on a deal for Callum Lang and want to wrap it up quickly.

The 24-year-old has been at Wigan for most of his professional career, coming through the club’s under-18s, under-21s, and now the first team.

Lang spent much of his early days on loan at various clubs in England and Scotland, but in the 2020/21 season, the forward earned a regular spot in the Latics starting XI.

Lang has made 109 appearances for the Latics in the last three seasons, with the forward influential last season despite relegation.

The forward is still contracted to the club until the summer of 2025, and even though there are issues around many players futures at the club due to late payments meaning players could walk away from the club for nothing, Wigan need to stand firm ground when it comes to Lang.

Why must Wigan Athletic keep hold of Callum Lang?

Wigan are facing a very difficult season, with issues from last season having implications for the 2023/24 season before it has even started.

The club is starting the campaign on a negative note, which puts them on the back foot as they will surely be aiming for promotion back to the Championship.

Plus, it is unclear what position the club is in when it comes to signing players this summer, so all these factors make it even more crucial that Wigan do everything they can to retain the services of Lang this summer.

Last time the Latics were in League One, Lang was in top form, netting 15 goals and providing 10 assists in 42 league appearances.

Wigan do have attacking options heading into this new season, but several of them haven’t performed as expected and may be moved by the club.

So, in this sense, Wigan must see Lang as a player that they can’t afford to let go, as they may struggle to replace the attacker in this window.

Lang is a graduate of the Wigan academy, so he is probably going to be reluctant to just break his contract and walk away from the club. Wigan need to use this to their advantage and try to make sure the player knows he is part of their future and that he is going to stay.

Of course, a move to a Championship club will intrigue the forward, but there are no guarantees he'll play at Huddersfield. While at Wigan, he is guaranteed to be a main starter and a leading man in Wigan’s attack.

Unless the club receives an unbelievable offer, the Latics must do everything to keep hold of Lang, or they could be in even more trouble this season.