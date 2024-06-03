Wigan Athletic have endured turbulent times financially of late, and were plunged into administration by former owner Au Yeung Wai Kay in 2020,

They are now however in safe hands under current owner, and local billionaire, Mike Danson, who has placed a heavy impetus on sustainability.

The Latics entered administration in July 2020, and were initially rescued by a Bahraini consortium in March 2021, including former owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi and ex-chairman Talal Al Hammad.

During Al-Jasmi's reign, the Latics appeared to be on the right track as they lifted the 2021/22 League One title, following the club's first full season under the then new ownership group.

But by the 2022/23 campaign, serious financial cracks began to show at the DW Stadium once more, as staff and players were paid late on five occasions during a dismal season in which the club were immediately relegated back to the third tier.

During the 2022/23 Championship season itself, the Greater Manchester outfit were punished with a three-point deduction by the EFL, and due to the continuation of such payment issues, Shaun Maloney's men began the 2023/24 League One campaign with a points tally of minus eight and were hit with a season-long transfer embargo.

Despite these challenges, Maloney guided his side to a top-half finish, and spent last campaign nurturing the club's homegrown talent as well as getting the best out of loanees and free agent signings.

The Latics were subject to a winding-up petition last summer, but Danson saved the club, and has now instilled an ethos of building for the future in a financially sound manner.

New Sam Tickle contract is a Mike Danson masterstroke for Wigan Athletic

Latics academy graduate, and newly-capped England under-21 goalkeeper Sam Tickle was recently given a contract extension, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until 2028.

He is a highly talented shot-stopper who kept 15 clean sheets during the 2023/24 League One season, a tally bettered only by five other third-tier goalkeepers, including Will Norris, who won the title with Portsmouth, and Joe Wildsmith, who kept a league-high total of 20 clean sheets while earning automatic promotion with Derby County.

Tickle's exploits in goal for the Latics have attracted the attention of Premier League clubs, with The Athletic crediting top flight outfit Everton with interest in the ace.

At the tender age of 22, the goalkeeper is only going to get better under the stewardship of Maloney, who is clearly very strong at developing youth talent, as also demonstrated by the performances of the likes of academy graduates Charlie Hughes and Baba Adeeko.

Sam Tickle 2023/24 League One stats, As Per FotMob Appearances 46 Clean sheets 15 Saves 136 Save percentage (%) 70.8 Pass accuracy (%) 62.2

As he is an England youth player, although the Latics are in League One, it is inevitable that Tickle will eventually be prised away from his current club, but his fresh long-term deal may keep him with the Greater Manchester outfit this summer.

In giving the Latics 'keeper such a lengthy deal, Danson has applied the sort of long-term financial planning to his running of the club that each of the previous two ownership groups lacked.

It is very plausible that Wigan will eventually fetch an eight-figure sum for the services of Tickle, while it could be argued that former Manchester City goalkeeper James Traffford, who Burnley purchased for £19 million, has put the blueprint in place for Maloney and co to receive a hefty fee for their shot-stopper.

Trafford spent the 2022/23 season on loan at League One side - and Latics' bitter rivals - Bolton Wanderers, before being sold on by City for an eight-figure fee the following summer.

Tickle has succeeded the Clarets goalkeeper as the England under-21s number one, so they well within their rights to demand a similar fee for their man.

Charlie Hughes could also attract a healthy sum for Wigan Athletic

While Tickle is probably Maloney's most sought after youngster, fellow academy product, and central defender, Charlie Hughes is not short of potential suitors either.

The 20-year-old has represented the England men's Euro Elite Squad throughout the 2023/24 season, and is of reported interest to Premier League trio Ipswich Town, West Ham and Brentford.

Hughes is also under contract at the Latics until 2028, so the club can also demand a high fee for his services courtesy of his England youth international accolades.

It remains to be seen if any clubs come to the table this summer for Hughes or Tickle, but the Latics are well protected and can demand the big bucks for their young stars if needs be, and that's mainly thanks to Danson.