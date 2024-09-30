Wigan Athletic initially recovered well from a tough August, as they defeated Bristol Rovers 4-0 away from home during their first League One match of September.

Following an impressive victory in the West Country, the Latics would have hoped to maintain their threat in front of goal, but this has not transpired for Shaun Maloney's men, who have now drawn 0-0 in three consecutive games.

At the Memorial Stadium in mid-September, the Latics showed how clinical they can be, but since then, Maloney's side have lacked cutting edge and creativity.

While the Greater Manchester outfit deserve credit for their defensive efforts of late, having kept four clean sheets in a row, the fact that they have also failed to score for three games running is a real concern.

Wigan Athletic's last four League One results Bristol Rovers (A) 0-4 W Lincoln City (A) 0-0 D Stevenage (H) 0-0 D Exeter City (H) 0-0 D

Maloney must make positive Michael Olakigbe call

The Latics' lack of threat in front of goal can largely be put down to the fact that the club lost three senior strikers, Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys in the summer, and replaced them with inexperienced youngsters Joe Hugill and Dale Taylor.

However, Maloney's side have also struggled in terms of creativity due to the fact that wingers Silko Thomas and Dion Rankine, signed on loan from Leicester City and on a free transfer from fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea respectively, are seemingly struggling to hit the ground running at the Brick Community Stadium.

This was particularly evident during Saturday's stalemate with Exeter City, as Rankine created just one chance against the Grecians, according to FotMob, while Thomas failed to create a single opportunity.

But once Michael Olakigbe, signed on loan from Brentford, was introduced to the action on 54 minutes, the Latics looked more of a threat in attacking areas.

As per FotMob, Olakigbe created three chances in just 36 minutes, which is three times the combined total of his fellow youngsters Rankine and Thomas had managed after both being named in Maloney's starting 11.

Based on this evidence, Maloney should select the Brentford loanee in his starting lineup on Tuesday night as the Latics take on Peterborough United.

Furthermore, Olakigbe played for the Posh, also on loan from the Bees last campaign, but was selected on just five occasions as the Cambridgeshire outfit landed a play-off spot, so the winger will be looking to prove a point on Tuesday night.

Perhaps the Latics faithful would have already seen Olakigbe in their side's starting 11 on several occasions this campaign, had he not suffered a leg break during pre-season.

Latics have also missed Jonny Smith

While Olakigbe showed on Saturday afternoon that he is a bright spark who could help Maloney's outfit solve their creative issues, the absence of fellow wideman Jonny Smith, who has not made an appearance yet this season due to injury, is certainly being felt at the Brick Community Stadium.

The former Burton Albion man impressed during his debut season with the Latics last campaign, scoring long range efforts against Barnsley, Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City.

Smith is arguably the most direct winger in the Latics squad, while his tendency to test opposition goalkeepers from outside the box would be a welcome asset to a side who are not scoring enough goals.

Meanwhile, in a welcome turn of events for the Wigan faithful, Maloney hinted ahead of the Exeter game that Smith could be nearing a return to action: "Jonny Smith trained again today (Wednesday), so did Tyrese (Francois), so they're getting closer to the matchday squad."

But regardless of the former Burton man's fitness, Olakigbe could be a real difference maker for the Latics on Tuesday, should he be selected over either Thomas or Rankine.