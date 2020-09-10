Wigan Athletic managerial update emerges as talks begin with 55-year-old

Wigan Athletic are in talks with John Sheridan over the vacant managerial role at the DW Stadium, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Wigan are a club in limbo ahead of their first game back in League One, with the club still on the lookout for a new manager following Paul Cook’s departure at the end of last season.

Wigan entered administration towards the back end of last season, ultimately seeing them have 12 points deducted which subsequently culminated in relegation on the final day of the campaign.

Since then, the likes of Jamal Lowe, Kieffer Moore, Joe Williams and Leon Balogun have left the club among many other key first-team players, and they are still searching for a new manager.

According to Nixon, experienced manager John Sheridan is in talks with the club regarding the vacant role, despite only being in charge of League of Ireland side Waterford since July.

Wigan. Now talking to John Sheridan about becoming new manager. Another day another drama. Currently at Waterford. 😳😳😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 10, 2020

The 55-year-old has endured spells in charge of Oldham Athletic, Notts County, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United, and was sacked by Chesterfield last season after a poor National League campaign.

Now in charge of Waterford, Sheridan has won two out of seven games in charge of the Irish side, but a return to England could well be on the cards for the former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder.

The Verdict

This would be a surprising appointment.

Sheridan has only been in charge of Waterford for the best part of two months, but Wigan are a big club and they need a safe pair of hands at the club.

He has been known for going into clubs and steering them away from trouble in the past, although when it comes to building his own squad, he has struggled at the likes of Notts and Chesterfield.