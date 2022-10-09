Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson highlights key issues letting side down

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has highlighted their inability to convert chances is hindering their chances of winning games.

Their opponents on Saturday, Cardiff City showed how it needed to be done as they looked dangerous with every attack whilst scoring three throughout the game.

It was something that Richardson acknowledged as a key difference between the sides, leaving Wigan without a home win in the Championship this season.

Cardiff took an early lead through Callum Robinson’s seventh-minute strike, with former Latics loanee Sheyi Ojo doubling the lead just after the hour mark.

Wigan did pull a goal back through Charlie Wyke before Ryan Wintle put the game to bed in stoppage time.

Speaking to Wigan Today about the game, Richardson voiced his frustrations: “I’m obviously disappointed with the result. The main disappointment is the way we started the game, and going behind so early.

“I was disappointed with certain moments, and I just thought Cardiff were more clinical than we were.

“When you dissect it after the game without emotion, we had 35 crosses and 60 per cent possession. And there were a few moments where, if you fall on the right side, it’s a different game.” The defeat means Wigan have collected just three points at home this season, something that Richardson will need to address to ensure they’re not relying on their away form to pick up points. The Verdict It was a game where everything seemed to click for Cardiff and with Wigan in a sort of slump at the moment, it wasn’t a surprise to see the game go the way it did. That being said, Wigan have been poor at home and must be harder to play against at the DW Stadium, with sides finding all too easy. That being said, Wigan have been impressive this season but they must improve if they are to avoid being pulled into a relegation battle.