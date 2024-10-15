In what has been something of a mixed start to the League One season for Wigan Athletic, one undoubted positive has been the record of their defence.

While the goals have not exactly been flowing in attack, that has somewhat been cancelled out by the fact that the Latics currently have the meanest defence in the division.

Since the start of the campaign, Shaun Maloney's side have conceded just five goals in ten league games.

Indeed, Wigan are currently on a run of seven consecutive clean sheets, meaning they may feel that if they can start scoring, they can be competitive in the division this season.

However, perhaps not surprisingly, such success at the back, is also starting to lead to some considerable new speculation about some of the Latics' key men.

Man Utd eyeing Sam Tickle move

According to recent reports from TeamTalk, Manchester United have recently been tracking Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle, as they look to boost their options between the posts.

The 22-year-old has been an ever-present in the league for Maloney's side this season, thus proving vital to their excellent defensive record.

Indeed, the goalkeeper is already becoming well-renowned for his performances in recent times, which have often included some stunning saves.

That has attracted attention at Old Trafford, with it being suggested the Red Devils are monitoring the Wigan man, as they look for a young back-up option to Andre Onana.

However, it could be argued that events back in the summer transfer window, could already spell bad news for United, in their potential pursuit of Tickle.

Wigan man has already turned down Arsenal move

With Tickle having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Latics last season, he previously attracted interest in this summer's transfer window.

It was reported that United's Premier League rivals Arsenal, were also keen to secure the services of the young shot-stopper.

In the end, though, it was claimed that the Wigan goalkeeper turned down the move to the Emirates Stadium, as he did not want to be third-choice there, preferring to play regularly at a lower level.

Sam Tickle Wigan Athletic first-team record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets 2021/22 1 2 0 2022/23 1 0 1 2023/24 52 60 18 2024/25 11 6 7 As of 14th October 2024

Now, that reasoning for Tickle turning down a move to North London, could make it hard for United if they do try to get a deal done for the 22-year-old themselves.

Given he would apparently be back-up to Onana if he was to make this move, he would surely find himself in a similar position at United, to the one he turned down the chance to take with Arsenal.

It would therefore seem strange to take on such a role there, especially given the Gunners look to be in a strong all-round situation when compared to Erik Ten Hag's side as well.

Beyond that, Onana himself has a contract with Manchester United until the end of the 2027/28 season, meaning the Wigan man may have a long wait to overtake him in the pecking order.

By contrast, staying with the Latics and playing as part of such an effective defence could well prove more appealing at this moment in time.

Indeed, if he does continue with such success, Tickle may even be confident it will attract the interest in him needed to get him regular game time at a higher level in the near future.

Of course, at 22-years-old, he still has plenty of his career ahead of him, especially as a goalkeeper, and so there is no need for him to rush something like that either.

With all that in mind, it seems as though Wigan may well be confident they can keep Tickle despite that interest from Manchester United for now, just as they did amid Arsenal's links in the summer.