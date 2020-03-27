Wigan Athletic man provides encouraging insight

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

—

Wigan Athletic defender Chey Dunkley is making excellent strides in his recovery less than a month after breaking his leg in the victory of Reading.

The central defender was stretched off with a reported broken leg during the Latics’ impressive win on the road at the Madejski Stadium, with his injury tainting the entire night. The defender had played a pivotal role in Wigan’s season as they look avoid a return to League One after back-to-back years in the Championship. Dunkley made 26 appearances this season as well as being the club’s joint top scorer with six goals, very impressive for a defender.

But just 24 days after going under the knife for his surgery, Dunkley is already back to lifting heavy weights with his legs, not something that is all that common after suffering a nasty leg break. The big defender had played a huge part in the club starting their current unbeaten run, but his injury didn’t knock the morale of his teammates who defeated title chasing West Brom just three days after his injury.

Dunkley highlighted his positive mental attitude during the last month and believes that it has been the main reason as to why he has managed to recover so quickly from his leg break. Speaking to Wigan Today, the defender said: “My leg feels fine at the moment. I’ve started rehab and it’s all going to plan.

QUIZ: The BIG Wigan Athletic challenge – How much attention have you paid in 2019/2020 so far?

1 of 25 Wigan Athletic beat which team 3-2 on the opening day of the season? Reading Charlton Athletic Cardiff City Luton Town

“I’ve always been a positive person and I always try to see the positive in things and I think it’s important to have that mentality when you’re injured, because there’s a mental as well as physical barrier to overcome.

“That’s always been a part of my character, I’m very strong mentally, and it’s been great to have the support of the lads as well. Watching them go on such a good run before the season was postponed gave me an extra boost, and to stay positive.”

Although the suspension of the EFL season may not give Dunkley enough time for the big central defender to play a role this campaign, it gives his teammates some extra time to freshen up to be sharp for the remaining nine league games. The season being pushed back could have further consequences on the 2020/2021 campaign too which could mean that Dunkley can play a big role in their next campaign when he is fully recovered.

Dunkley and his teammates currently find themselves in 20th place in the Championship table, just two points ahead of Charlton Athletic in the bottom three but Wigan will certainly feel that they are in charge of themselves securing Championship status for next season. They are still to play Huddersfield Town, Stoke City, Barnsley, Hull City and Charlton before the season’s conclusion with all of those sides in and around the Latics in the table but with many more twists and turns set to come once the action returns, Wigan could well find themselves playing their football back in the third tier of English football.

The Verdict

When Dunkley picked up that horrific leg injury last month, we were really worried about not only his future in the team but also what sort of effect it would have on his teammates. Clearly the Latics just got on with their job and collected four points from their two games without the centre-half before the league was suspended which has kept their impressive run going.

It would appear that Dunkley has reacted in a very similar way, with many not expecting him to be in a good way at this moment in time. However, the defender is clearly showing how footballers should deal with career defining injuries which is really refreshing to see. His rate of recovery has been absolutely miraculous since the operation which will give Wigan fans a lot of hope going into next season.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Wigan discussion going on in the Vital Wigan Forum! Click here to get involved!