Wigan Athletic man issues important injury update amid EFL break

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Wigan Athletic were dealt a frustrating injury blow before the EFL break, with Gary Roberts being forced off with a hamstring injury in their game against Luton Town.

Roberts has been a reliable member of Paul Cook’s squad this season, and has made seven league appearances so far in this year’s campaign so far.

Wigan’s impressive run of form has seen them move up to 20th in the Championship table, and they’ll be confident of retaining their second tier status this term.

Cook’s injury turned out to be far worse than originally feared, and if recent events hadn’t have called a halt to proceedings, then he would have missed the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Wigan Today, Roberts issued an update on his injury, and is hopeful that he could return in time for the conclusion of this year’s campaign, after recent events called a halt to fixtures across the globe.

“It’s not a good one. We got it scanned and, had the season carried on, my season was done.”

“It might even give me a chance to get back. I suppose if there is a positive to take, it’s that my season might not be over after all.”

The attacking midfielder went on to express his frustrations with his injury, and revealed that he can’t jog at this moment in time, as the EFL break continues.

“At the minute I’m not even able to run, because I’m at the beginning of a long-term injury. It’s so frustrating at the minute. I can’t run, I can’t even jog.

“It’s just keeping an eye on my diet and upper-body sessions to keep me ticking over. I’m climbing the walls at the moment, but I suppose everyone else is in the same boat.”

Wigan are due to be back in action on the 2nd May when they take on promotion-chasing Fulham at the DW Stadium, although the scheduled return date could be pushed further back in the near future if off-the-field developments are to worsen.

Can you score full marks in this Wigan Athletic quiz?

1 of 25 Wigan Athletic beat which team 3-2 on the opening day of the season? Reading Charlton Athletic Cardiff City Luton Town

The Verdict:

This extended break from action seems as though it could be a blessing in disguise for Roberts.

He was clearly expecting to miss the rest of the season, but with football not set to return until the 30th April at the earliest, he could be in line to feature before this year’s campaign reaches a conclusion.

He’s impressed me when he’s been involved for Paul Cook’s side this season, and his experience could prove vital in their bid to stave off relegation.

I think they’ll survive this season, as they’re showing real fight compared to some of the teams around them in the Championship this season.