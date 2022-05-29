Wigan Athletic man in-demand with QPR, Watford and Sheffield United all keen on 29-year-old

Wigan have finally managed to break their way back into the Championship and one of the main focal points for the club over the season has been the goals of Will Keane.

The forward has bagged 26 in League One this year – and it’s these strikes that have helped send the third tier title to the DW Stadium. However, those performances have also caught the eye of teams further up the football pyramid now and The Sun is reporting that three other second tier outfits now want to sign him.

Those clubs are QPR, Sheffield United and newly-relegated Watford. All three would expect to be towards the top end of the Championship and feel the addition of Keane would bolster their strikeforce and help them to fight for promotion next season.

If he can match his goal tally from League One, that he could certainly help most sides to push on in the second division. He’s managed 11 and 26 in his last two league seasons for Wigan which suggests that this year hasn’t been a flash in the pan but his previous record in the Championship makes for less impressive reading.

In 75 Championship games, the player has managed only eight goals and two assists. Whilst that still takes him to double digits, it is much less impressive than his record in the third tier at the DW Stadium.

Still, Watford, QPR and Sheffield United clearly see something in the 29-year-old and feel he can be a valuable option in attack. If a seven-figure bid comes in for the player too – which it very well could do – then the Latics might be forced into the sale of one of their most prominent strikers.

The Verdict

Will Keane has been exceptional in League One and there is no doubt that when he plays in the third tier, he can be a valuable option and can score the goals needed to take a team up.

There is a debate to be had though over whether he can produce similar a division higher. The forward can’t say he hasn’t had the opportunity in the past to thrive in the second division because he has had 75 games for clubs in that league in the past and has only managed a total of eight goals.

Granted, he wasn’t as much of a first-team regular and he also wasn’t at Wigan or at this stage in his career. Nearly 30-years-old now, he has plenty of experience under his belt and might now be at the peak of his powers. He’s also settled at the DW Stadium and is familiar with how they play so could bag the goals for them in the Championship.

However, for just £1m, he could certainly be a valuable option to any of these three interested teams, regardless of his previous record in the division. Even as a squad option, a player who has bagged 37 goals in his last two seasons should be a solid option to any side.