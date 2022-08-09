Wigan Athletic make offer to African club for 23-year-old

Wigan Athletic have made an official transfer offer for goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad, Egyptian news publication Ahram Online have reported.

The Latics have been linked with the 23-year-old earlier in the summer, but hadn’t lodged an offer to Egyptian Premier League outfit ENPPI for his services.

However, Wigan have now tried their luck in an attempt to bring in Gad, who was named in Egpyt’s most recent national squad back in June, but has never been capped for his country.

According to the report, Wigan’s first offer is a loan move that has the option of becoming permanent in the future, but it is unclear as to whether that would be accepted or knocked back by ENPPI.

One major obstacle could be the major chance that Gad would not receive a British work permit for his move.

As he hasn’t been capped by Egypt, Gad would more-than likely fail to receive the points required to receive his visa, but the goalkeeper has already suggested that should a move be completed he could be loaned out elsewhere in Europe to make sure he qualifies in the future for a permit.

Gad played 18 times for ENPPI in the league last season, conceding just 25 goals.

The Verdict

There seems little-to-zero point of Wigan signing a player who will probably not qualify for a work permit for at least one year when they could do with an immediate challenger for Ben Amos’ starting place.

Gad may be a talent and he has been in recent Egypt squads, but Wigan would likely have to fork out a decent fee for someone who won’t be able to feature for at least a year.

It’s understandable why they want a new goalkeeper as there is definitely a need for competition for Amos, especially someone a bit younger.

Due to the work permit issues though, Gad doesn’t look to be the answer.