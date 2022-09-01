Wigan Athletic make move for West Brom player

Wigan Athletic have made a bid to sign midfielder Adam Reach from West Brom, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Reach only joined West Brom last summer, arriving on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday.

However, Reach has somewhat struggled for game time at The Hawthorns, making 42 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies, with just four brief substitute appearances in the Championship this season.

Can you get at least 85% on this quiz of some of West Brom's best ever players?

1 of 24 In what year did Cyrille Regis make his debut for West Brom? 1957 1967 1977 1987

Now it seems as though that could open the door for the 29-year-old to head elsewhere in the second-tier in the final hours of this summer’s window.

According to this latest update, Wigan have now made a move for Reach, who would apparently be available if the two sides are able to come to an agreement over a deal.

There are still two years remaining on Reach’s contract with West Brom, meaning they are in a strong position to negotiate this potential deal with the Latics.

The Verdict

This could be a very good signing for Wigan Athletic if they can get it done.

Although things have not quite worked out as Reach would have hoped for at West Brom, there is no doubt that he is still a player capable of making an impact in the Championship.

That is perhaps best exemplified by some of his spectacular goals, while his experience at this level would surely be useful, as the Latics look to re-establish themselves in the second-tier.

With that in mind, this could be something of a statement of intent from the Latics if they get it done, and a major lift in what has been a relatively quiet window for the club.