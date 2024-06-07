Highlights Wigan Athletic signed young Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay on a loan deal, hoping for similar impact as Luke Chambers.

Ramsay showcased versatility and defensive skills during successful loan with Latics, aiming for a full-season impact this time.

Ramsay aims to prove Bolton and Preston wrong while helping Wigan in their promotion bid, utilizing his European football experiences.

Wigan Athletic made their second addition of the summer on Wednesday, signing young Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay on a loan deal after previously signing Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe to a temporary deal.

The Latics will hope that Ramsay can be as influential for the side as his Reds teammate Luke Chambers was after he signed a loan deal at the Brick Community stadium back in January.

The 19-year-old excelled for Shaun Maloney's side, making 18 League One appearances, while he showed his versatility by playing as a left centre-back in a back three, a left-back in a back four, and a left-wing-back in a back five.

Chambers proved his defensive solidity during his stint with the Latics, as demonstrated by Malonley's faith in him at centre-half as well as his 1.94 tackles per 90, 0.18 blocks per 90, and 0.18 possession wins in the opposition third per 90, stats that put him among the best at his position in League One as per FotMob.

Luke Chambers 2023/24 League One stats according to FotMob Appearances 18 Starts 17 Tackles won 33 Assists 3 Goals 1

The starlet's only goal in Latics colours came during a 2-1 victory away from home against League One champions Portsmouth, a result which epitomised the work ethic of Maloney's men, who finished in an unlikely mid-table spot after beginning the season with an eight point deduction.

If Ramsay can be as influential at the Brick Community Stadium as Chambers was, but during a full-season loan as opposed to a short-term spell, the Greater Manchester outfit will be delighted and could have a real asset on their hands who can help them in their potential play-off bid.

But that's not all that's at stake for the Scotland international, as he has the opportunity to prove two of the Latics' local rivals wrong.

Ramsay has a chance to prove Bolton and Preston wrong

The 20-year-old is already a player with strong pedigree, who has a senior international appearance to his name, while he has also played in the Europa Conference League for former club Aberdeen, as well as in the Champions League for Liverpool.

But he had a frustrating season last time out, and spent the first half of 2023/24 on loan at Championship side Preston North End, before being offloaded to Bolton Wanderers for the second half of the campaign.

He made just two appearances for North End, before making four appearances in all competitions, with three in League One and one in the EFL Trophy, for Bolton.

As reported by the Metro, Ramsay's spell at North End was affected by injury, but according to Aberdeen Live, it was not clear whether he was omitted from Bolton's squad for the final four games of the season through injury or for footballing reasons.

The 20-year-old was not afforded the game he would have liked last season, across spells at two of the Latics' rivals, so Maloney and co can offer him an opportunity to prove both of them wrong.

Ramsay can help Latics promotion bid

If the Liverpool youngster is of a similar quality to that of Chambers and establishes himself as a regular starter for Maloney, then his exploits can help guide Latics to a play-off spot.

Given his experiences in European football with the Reds and Aberdeen, Wigan will hope that Ramsay can be one of the finest full-backs in League One, and can establish the sort of form he was not able to with fellow North West clubs including arch-rivals Bolton.

After the Wanderers missed out on promotion, having not given Ramsay game time, Wigan will be determined to utilise his services in an effort to reach the Championship.