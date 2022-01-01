Wigan Athletic leading chase for seven-goal attacker

Wigan Athletic are leading the race to sign Crewe Alexandra striker Mikael Mandron in January, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Mandron has scored seven goals in 26 appearances in all competitions this season for Crewe, who find themselves rooted in the League One relegation zone.

Now it seems as though the 27-year-old’s form is starting to attract attention from further up the third-tier standings.

According to this latest update, Wigan are currently in pole position to complete a deal for Mandron in the current transfer window.

The Latics are said to be looking for attacking cover for the unavailable Charlie Wyke, with Mandron identified as an ideal replacement for the 29-year-old.

If a deal were to be completed, the DW Stadium would not be an entirely new environment for the Frenchman, who previously made three appearances for the Latics during a brief spell with the club in 2017.

It is thought that a number of clubs are currently monitoring Mandron, including several from abroad.

As things stand, the striker’s contract with Crewe is set to expire this summer, meaning this could be the Railwaymen’s last chance to cash in on him.

The Verdict

This looks as though it could be a rather smart piece of business for Wigan.

With Charlie Wyke unable to play for the time being, it does look as though Leam Richardson needs to add some extra attacking options to his squad, to aid his side’s push for promotion.

Given Mandron has been able to find the net for a struggling League One side, he could do that even more regularly in a flourishing Latics team, helping to ensure a flow of goals continues at the DW.

The striker’s contract situation at Crewe also means he could be affordable for Wigan, making this one that could be worth pursuing for the third-tier promotion hopefuls.