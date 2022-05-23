Wigan Athletic keen on transfer reunion with 27-year-old

Wigan Athletic are keen to bring Jamal Lowe back to the club from AFC Bournemouth ahead of the 2022-23 Championship season, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The Latics wrapped up the League One title on the final day of the 2021-22 season, and now manager Leam Richardson will bid to strengthen the club’s squad ahead of their return to the second tier of English football.

And there is apparent interest in former Athletic forward Lowe, who has just won promotion to the Premier League with the Cherries after signing for them last summer.

Lowe joined Wigan initially from Portsmouth in the summer of 2019 and played in every single league game for the Latics in the 2019-20 Championship season, scoring six times as the club were relegated to the third tier having suffered financial issues late in the campaign.

Wigan cashed in on Lowe in 2020 following their bout of administration, with the winger joining Swansea City for £800,000, and a year later he was moved on to Bournemouth for £1.5 million on transfer deadline day last August.

Lowe scored seven times in 34 Championship appearances for the Cherries this past season, but just nine of those came from the start, with Scott Parker seeing him as nothing more than a rotational option for the most part.

The Verdict

With Bournemouth now back in the Premier League, Lowe may now be seen as nothing more than a spare part – which wouldn’t be surprising considering he didn’t get many minutes in the final couple of months of the season.

The Cherries will be aiming for a better standard of player now they’re in the top flight once again, and there’s not much evidence to suggest Lowe would cope with the step up.

He did a good job when called upon for Bournemouth in the Championship, but you get the feeling that that is his level when it’s all said and done.

With Wigan in a different financial position to what they were in when Lowe departed two years ago, it’s no shock to see they want him back, and they could tempt him with not only first-team football but the ambition they have with their Bahraini ownership.