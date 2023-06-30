Wigan Athletic will be hoping the 2023/24 campaign is the first step in the club's climb back up the EFL ladder.

There has been a lot going on off the pitch regarding Wigan, and there may be more to come as the club looks to form a squad capable of competing in League One.

Despite the new owner, Mike Danson, coming in and paying the players wages and creditors of the club, it still appears some players believe they can leave the club for nothing because of the number of times they were unpaid.

If this were to happen, it would leave the Latics very light, and they may struggle to assemble a strong starting XI.

Therefore, the club are looking at players to bring in, and one player is Dundee United’s Dylan Levitt, who is of interest to the club, but face competition from Hibernian, according to the Daily Record.

Who is Dylan Levitt?

The 22-year-old is a product of the Manchester United academy, having played for the club in various age groups since he was a young child.

The midfielder came from the youth set-up to the under-18s and then the under-21s, making 69 appearances for the club’s youth teams.

In 2020, he got his first taste of first-team football as he joined Charlton Athletic on loan. The loan period wasn’t quite successful and in January 2021 his loan at the Valley ended, and he joined Croatian side NK Istra.

After his spell in Croatia, Levitt returned to Old Trafford but was sent out on loan to Dundee United.

He returned to United once again last summer, but it was decided by the Premier League side that it would be best to move Levitt on permanently, and he joined the Scottish side on a two-year deal.

To date, Levitt has appeared 62 times for the Tangerines, scoring 11 times and registering four assists.

The 22-year-old started 23 times for the club in the last campaign, showing his importance to the team.

When does Dylan Levitt’s contract expire?

The Welsh international is contracted to the club until 2024, which means he is now entering the final 12 months of his contract.

The report from the Daily Record states that Hibernian are leading the race for the 22-year-old but do face competition from Wigan as well as teams from Portugal.

It also adds that the Scottish Premiership side values the midfielder at £500,000, but the feeling is that they know they are unlikely to get that in the current market.

While Levitt himself has spoken to Dundee United in an attempt to lower their asking price, the Scottish club will have to pay a percentage of any fee they receive to Levitt’s former club, Man United.