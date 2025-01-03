Football League World can exclusively reveal that Wigan Athletic have agreed a deal to sell striker Josh Stones to National League leaders York City.

After signing for the Latics from non-league Guiseley in 2022, the 21-year-old made his Latics debut during the 2022/23 EFL Cup campaign, before joining Scottish Premiership side Ross County on loan.

Wigan's relegation from the Championship to League One in 2023 provided Stones with some first-team opportunities at the Brick Community Stadium, as he made six appearances for Shaun Maloney's men in the third-tier last term, and notched two goals in three EFL Trophy outings.

Wigan agree to sell Stones to York

But the forward failed to become the Latics' preferred starter last season, amid competition from experienced duo Charlie Wyke and Josh Magennis, and went out on loan to National League Oldham last January.

He scored three goals in just four fifth-tier appearances for the Boundary Park side, but saw his loan spell cut short due to injury, and was forced to make a premature return to the Brick Community Stadium.

This campaign, he once again struggled to become Maloney's first-choice striker, in the wake of the summer arrivals of on-loan Premier League duo Joe Hugill and Dale Taylor.

Josh Stones 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 3 Starts 0 Minutes played 74 Goals 0 Assists 0

Consequently, Stones joined Oldham on loan once more back in November, and yet again displayed his attacking threat at National League level, as he scored four goals in just six appearances.

But while the 21-year-old has shown his attacking nous in non-league, he has never managed to lead the line on a regular basis for the League One Latics, who have now opted to cash in on his services.

Stones' goalscoring record for Oldham, though, shows that perhaps he could have been one for the future at the Brick Community Stadium, and his goal-scoring services are certainly something York will benefit from as they look to make their long-awaited Football League return.

Wigan have had a busy start to the transfer window

The deal to sell Stones to York City will likely mark the Latics' first outgoing of the January transfer window, but Maloney and co have already been busy in the market themselves, and landed the signing of young full-back Josh Robinson from Arsenal on New Year's Day.

Furthermore, as reported by Wigan Today, the Tics are also closing in on signing Nurnberg winger Joseph Hungbo, who has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at fellow League One side Rotherham United.