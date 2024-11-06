Wigan Athletic stars past and present have reacted to young striker Josh Stones' loan move from the League One club to National League side Oldham Athletic.

Stones has been struggling for game time with the third tier side, amid competition from fellow youngsters Dale Taylor and Joe Hugill, on loan from Nottingham Forest and Manchester United respectively.

However, the former Guiseley man did score during the Tics' 2-0 win over Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy early last month, but will look to enjoy his short-term loan spell at Boundary Park, which is set to last until 2nd January 2025.

Stones also spent time on loan with Oldham last season, and scored three goals in just four National League games, before an injury forced him to make a premature return to his parent club.

Tics boss, Shaun Maloney, will hope that his young forward can find form in the fifth tier once again, while also remaining injury-free.

Meanwhile, the Boundary Park side, who currently sit fifth in the National League, and have not lost since 5th October, will be hoping that the presence of Stones, albeit for just shy of two months, can help their play-off push.

Josh Stones 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 3 Starts 0 Minutes played 74 Goals 0 Assists 0

Past and present Wigan stars react to Stones loan move

Following his loan move, which was confirmed on Tuesday, the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Buzzing to be back, see you all soon @officialoafc."

Former Wigan ace Callum Lang, now of Portsmouth, commented "Go on sannn."

Perhaps Lang's excitement at one of his former teammates joining Micky Mellon's men was somewhat predictable, as the Pompey forward enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Boundary Park during a 2018/19 campaign in which he scored 13 goals in 42 appearances, which enabled him to eventually become a key player at the Brick Community Stadium, and helped the Tics win the 2022 League One title.

Meanwhile, Wigan shot-stopper Sam Tickle wrote: "All the best pal", as young Liverpool duo Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay, who both moved to the Brick Community Stadium on loan from the Reds during the summer transfer window, also left their messages of support for Stones.

Chambers, who recently had to return to Anfield following a back injury, commented: "All the best brother", while fellow full-back Ramsay said "All the best mate."

Stones will join up with a Wigan teammate at Oldham

In addition to receiving positive thoughts from teammates both past and present, Stones will be comforted by the presence of a very familiar face at Boundary Park.

Young Wigan midfielder Kai Payne, an academy product at the Brick Community Stadium, struggled for game time in Maloney's squad thanks to the presence of quality competition such as former Arsenal man Matt Smith, and subsequently joined Oldham on a month-long loan in mid-October, so the early days of Stones' latest Boundary Park spell will coincide with the last week of Payne's tenure with the fifth-tier side.

Maloney and co are lucky to be located geographically close to the likes of Man United and Liverpool, and subsequently enjoy loan moves for the likes of Hugill and Ramsay, but the League One outfit can also reap the benefits of Greater Manchester neighbours such as Oldham, and will hope that Stones can re-ignite his goalscoring form at Boundary Park, while Payne can return to WN5 and compete for a starting-11 spot.