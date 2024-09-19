Wigan Athletic are seemingly back on track after winning two of their last three League One games, including an impressive 4-0 victory at Bristol Rovers.

But before their recent wins against both the Gas and Crawley Town, the Latics began the new campaign in a woeful vein of form, as they lost their first three league fixtures, and were knocked out of the EFL Cup following a round one penalty shootout defeat to Barnsley, as well as suffering a 2-1 defeat to League Two strugglers Morecambe in the EFL Trophy.

It is fair to say then, that the 4-0 win in the West Country created new-found optimism at the Brick Community Stadium, while the Latics managed to cruise to victory despite having to adjust to life with Steven Sessegnon, Michael Olakigbe and Jonny Smith, who were all absent through injury.

Meanwhile, Shaun Maloney's men could miss Smith in the long term, unless he signs a new contract by the end of the season, as his current two-year deal, which he signed back in 2023, is set to expire next summer.

Latics must retain Smith's services

The Greater Manchester outfit will not want to lose the wideman they signed just two years on from his arrival, not least because it would leave Maloney short of options on the wing due to the fact that Silko Thomas and Olakigbe are only on season-long loans from Leicester City and Brentford respectively, while Callum McManaman only signed a one-year contract back in June.

But the Latics will particularly miss Smith's unique skillset next campaign and beyond, unless a new deal is agreed prior to the expiration of his contract.

The former Burton Albion man is arguably Maloney's most direct winger, who has a tendency to cut inside from the right flank, and shoot with his favoured left foot, often with devastating consequences.

This was an ability he demonstrated on the final day of last season, as he scored from range during a 2-0 home win over Bristol Rovers, having also scored a beauty from outside the box during an away victory at Lincoln City two weeks previously.

Smith's most fondly remembered strike for the Latics so far came on New Year's Day when he scored an absolute rocket in the 87th minute at Oakwell to rescue a 1-1 draw for his side against Barnsley.

Jonny Smith 2023/24 League One stats, as per FotMob Appearances 27 Starts 13 Goals 3 Assists 2

It is evident that Maloney and co will not want to let go of a player who has the ability to win games with moments of brilliance for his side, so the Latics must prioritise agreeing fresh terms with Smith.

Smith could be keen to extend Latics deal

The former Brewers man's habit of scoring from long-range is an ability which no other winger at the club boasts to the same extent, while the odd wonder goal from the 27-year-old will help the Latics pick up points in a tough League One division, even when they are put under pressure by strong sides, as shown by his heroic equaliser at Barnsley on New Year's Day.

And while the Brick Community Stadium should be fearful of Smith's likely departure, he is clearly enjoying life with the Tics, as he revealed following the conclusion of last season.

Smith told the Latics club website in May: "It was honestly such a brilliant debut season for me.

"Last summer (2023), I was honoured to have the opportunity to sign for Wigan Athletic, because it’s such a fantastic club with a brilliant history.

"Growing up in the local area, I knew what the club was all about, and it definitely has lived up to its reputation as a fantastic family club.

"All the staff, players, and supporters have made me feel at home, and I’ve loved every minute of my time here so far."

Given Smith's positive feelings towards the Latics, it seems likely that if he is offered fresh terms at his current club, he would be more than happy to extend his stay at the Brick Community Stadium, while supporters will be eager to see the winger handed a new contract.

It would be devastating for Maloney and co to lose such a talented asset, in the nightmare event that a new contract is not put on the table. He's a unique option in Maloney's squad as it shapes up, and if Wigan are to keep moving in the right direction, retention of players of Smith's ilk feels like a no-brainer.