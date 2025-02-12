Wigan Athletic endured a lot of hardship during the summer of 2023, after they were issued with a winding-up petition by HMRC, courtesy of unpaid tax bills.

Amid such financial struggles, the Latics were placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL, and were also hit by an eight-point deduction ahead of the 2023/24 League One campaign.

Having suffered relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season, the Greater Manchester club were saved from an even worse fate, when local businessman Mike Danson bought the club in June 2023.

Meanwhile, amid the aforementioned transfer embargo, boss Shaun Maloney was limited to the use of the loan market and free agent signings, as well as having to make do with youth academy graduates and players acquired by previous managers.

One player who joined the Latics on a free transfer during the summer of 2023 was former Burton Albion man Jonny Smith, who has since become a key figure at the Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan Athletic timed big Jonny Smith news perfectly

When the winger first signed for the Latics, he agreed a two-year contract, which would keep him with the club until the end of the current campaign.

However, on Saturday night, the Greater Manchester outfit announced that the winger had signed a new deal, and will remain a member of Maloney's squad until the summer of 2027.

The timing of such good news could not have been any better, as Smith scored a screamer for the Latics during their narrow 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

While Maloney's men ultimately lost out to Marco Silva's side last weekend, they can be very proud of the fact that they went toe-to-toe with top-flight opponents, particularly in the second half.

With his moment of cup magic, Smith showed the Brick Community Stadium faithful exactly what he is capable of, so supporters will be delighted that he has signed fresh terms, and will not be leaving the club this summer.

Furthermore, the former Burton man's effort against Fulham is just the tip of the iceberg for a highly talented player, who has previously scored long-distance stunners against the likes of Lincoln City and Barnsley.

In addition to that, Smith has found his clinical edge in recent weeks, notching three goals in his last four games, which has taken his overall return this term to six goals and three assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

The wideman has already bettered the tally of four goals and three assists he notched in his debut season with the Latics last campaign, while he has also displayed his ability to score from one-on-one situations during recent clashes with Bristol Rovers and Lincoln.

His goal contributions this season could prove all the more important for Maloney and co, after former talisman Thelo Aasgaard departed the club, in favour of joining Luton Town in a move first reported by Football League World.

Jonny Smith held the key to Wigan Athletic's memorable FA Cup journey

The Latics have a proud recent history in the FA Cup, having lifted the famous old trophy in 2013, when they defeated Manchester City at Wembley, while they were still a Premier League club.

Consequently, the Latics strive to enjoy a cup run every season, even while they are currently struggling to break into the top-half of League One.

Wigan did well to negotiate their way through the early rounds of the competition this term, and worked hard to earn their fourth round clash with Fulham.

Maloney's men defeated League Two strugglers Carlisle United and third tier rivals Cambridge United in extra time in rounds one and two respectively, before seeing off Mansfield Town within 90 minutes in the third round.

Jonny Smith 2024/25 FA Cup stats Appearances 4 Starts 2 Goals 3 Assists 2

But their cup journey this season would not have been possible without the contributions of Smith, who scored important goals against both Carlisle and Cambridge, before notching an assist against Mansfield and scoring a screamer against Fulham.

Latics supporters will now hope that Smith can provide them with yet more happy memories, in both League One and the FA Cup, between now and the end of the 2026/27 season.