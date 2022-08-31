Wigan Athletic join Cardiff, Burnley and Bristol City in transfer battle for West Brom forward

Wigan Athletic have entered a seemingly hotly-contested transfer battle for West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson, according to the Irish Indepdendent.

The Republic of Ireland international regular is seemingly on the way out of the Baggies in the final 24 hours or so of the transfer window, having been left out of Steve Bruce’s matchday squad to face the aforementioned Latics on Tuesday night.

Even though Bruce claimed Robinson was suffering from a hamstring problem, it was reported on Wednesday morning that Cardiff City had made an approach to secure the 27-year-old’s services.

That has been followed by further reports from Sky Sports that both Burnley and Bristol City have made enquiries for the versatile front-man, creating a Championship chase for his services.

Now, Wigan are thought to also be interested in bringing Robinson to their club before the deadline, with Albion potentially more receptive to striking a deal now due to the arrival of Salford City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The Verdict

Robinson appears to need to get out of West Brom if he wants regular game-time, with his appearances in the Championship so far this season restricted to being just a substitute.

You would have thought that his preferred destination would be a return to Preston North End, but it doesn’t appear as though the Lilywhites can afford to do a deal.

Therefore, Robinson would have to consider all of his options, with the sole goal getting regular game-time at the age of 27.

As for Wigan’s apparent interest, they have not spent a single penny in terms of a transfer fee this summer, with just two loan transfers and a free agent arriving at the DW Stadium, so it would seem like a very ambitious deal to pursue.