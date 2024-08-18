Highlights Joe Adams, homegrown midfielder, has potential to fetch the club a notable profit if sold in the future.

Wigan Athletic are a club who have been heavily reliant on their academy in recent years, with several homegrown talents taking the field last season amid a transfer embargo.

In fact, some of Wigan's finest assets, such as attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard, and England Under-21 goalkeeper Sam Tickle came through the ranks at the Latics academy before becoming vital first team members.

Portsmouth striker Callum Lang is another example of the strength of the Latics youth teams, having risen from academy to first team football at the Brick Community Stadium before moving to Hampshire back in January.

But Shaun Maloney still has plenty of up-and-coming talent at his disposal, and FLW looks at three Tics starlets who could go on to fetch their club a large transfer sum if and when they are sold on in the future.

Joe Adams

Joe Adams is a homegrown player who will be hoping to break into Maloney's first team this season but will face stiff competition from fellow midfielders Matt Smith, Baba Adeeko, and Scott Smith.

Even if the 20-year-old does not manage to become a regular starter this campaign, he is still capable of doing so in the years to come, and could eventually be sold on for a handsome fee.

Adams showed his class during a loan spell in League Two with Morecambe last season, as he made 21 appearances after joining the Lancashire side back in January.

The central midfielder finished his loan spell with the Shrimps on a high note, scoring his second goal for the club on the last day of the 2023/24 season in a 3-3 draw with Swindon Town.

It could be argued that the Latics should send Adams on loan once more this season in order to get the best out of him in the long term, but he could go on to become a star for Maloney's side and could eventually be sold for a notable profit.

Chris Sze

Latics academy graduate Chris Sze enjoyed somewhat of a breakthrough season last campaign as he made 19 League One appearances, but just two starts.

Chris Sze 2023/24 League One stats as per FotMob Appearances 19 Starts 2 Minutes played 540 Goals 1

The young attacker scored his first league goal for his club during a 3-2 defeat to Port Vale last December, while the new season could present him with an opportunity to shine.

The 20-year-old was named in Maloney's starting XI on the opening day of the new League One season against Charlton Athletic, and remained on the field for 60 minutes, while the recent departures of senior forwards Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys could mean that Sze will enjoy plenty of game time in the coming weeks and months.

If Sze is able to make the most of his playing opportunities and becomes a regular on the scoresheet, then he can be a profitable asset for the Latics in the future.

Josh Stones

As a young striker, Josh Stones is in a similar position to that of Sze and will hope to make Maloney's starting XI regularly this campaign despite fresh competition from Joe Hugill, who is on loan from Manchester United.

Stones has a target-man-style physique and could be seen as a direct replacement for either Wyke or Magennis, while he proved how clinical he can be during a brief loan stint in the National League with Oldham Athletic last season.

The former Guiseley man was due to spend the second half of last season with Oldham, however, his loan spell was cut short due to injury, but he impressed in the fifth tier by scoring three goals in just four appearances.

If Stones can find a similar goalscoring touch at the Brick Community Stadium in League One, then he will be viewed as a dangerous talent who will catch the eye of potential suitors in the transfer market.