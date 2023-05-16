Wigan Athletic have issued a club statement providing an update regarding wages and the funding of the club.

This comes after news broke of the club once again failing to pay players for a fifth time in the last 12 months. As a result of this, the club were handed a three-point deduction in the 2022/23 campaign with the issue seemingly yet to be resolved for the long term.

It's an issue that leaves many Wigan supporters worried considering the club found itself in administration less than three years ago which saw huge upheaval for the football club.

With the latest statement suggesting that Phoenix 2021 Limited, the company that owns the club, are committed to finalising a sustainable budget for next season, whilst ensuring this matter doesn't happen again.

What is next for Wigan Athletic?

In a statement released on the website, Chairman Talal Al Hammad said: "I firstly want to apologise again to all staff, players, fans, and wider stakeholders for the stress this delay has caused.

"As an ownership group we have invested well in excess of £20m since we came on board in 2021. Clearly mistakes have been made and this investment has not been spent in the right areas meaning finances this season have been difficult to sustain.

"This latest payment will ensure our wage obligations are secured until we finalise a sustainable budget for next season. There will also shortly be announcements made regarding board and staff re-structures which will help us deliver this."

Whilst the situation needed rectifying and addressing, many Latics fans will think that they have been here before when it comes to apologies from the ownership, and comments on being committed going forward.

That being said, the ownership is vastly out of excuses and will no doubt be under a microscope from the EFL going forward to ensure these issues don't filter into next season.

Will Wigan Athletic face further punishment?

This has been an issue on five separate occasions over the last 12 months, with the club being handed a three-point deduction last season by the EFL.

There are threats of this happening next season, with the EFL reportedly asking questions of the Latics, with journalist Alan Nixon believing that paying the late wages will not be enough for Wigan to escape further punishment.

Whether it's a points deduction, or transfer restrictions in the summer, it could impact next season before it's even started.

What happens next?

The fans have been through an incredible amount and with Al Hammad admitting that the budget will be reduced to that of something more affordable for the owners, this could be a hindrance to manager Shaun Maloney's plans.

He will be hoping he can put together a squad that is capable of pushing for promotion, but it seems more likely players will depart, and the club reset this summer as they look for a more sustainable approach.