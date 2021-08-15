Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Wigan Athletic interested in potential swoop for former Sheffield Wednesday player

Published

9 mins ago

on

Wigan Athletic are eyeing up a potential move for former Sheffield Wednesday prospect Luke Hall as they search for more additions to their squad before the window closes, according to The Sun on Sunday (15/08/2021, p63).

Hall was allowed to leave Sheffield Wednesday at the end of his deal this summer after failing to break into the Owls’ first-team squad during his time at Hillsborough.

The 18-year-old has been the radar of newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford following his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

The Bees decided to take the midfielder on trial as they weighed up whether to offer him a potential deal but in the end, they opted against giving him a contract and that means he is still available on a free transfer.

The midfielder has plenty of potential having represented England at youth level during his time at Sheffield Wednesday. According to The Sun on Sunday (15/08/2021, p63), Wigan could be keen to offer him the chance to kick start his career with them in League One with them taking a look at him ahead of offering him a potential deal.

 The Verdict

Wigan have already made a host of promising additions to their squad during the summer transfer window and a potential move for Hall has the makings of another smart move by the Latics.

The midfielder has plenty of talent and he is a player that now needs to find a new home at a club where the chances will be given to him to come into the first-team at some stage over the next few seasons.

Wigan might well be able to offer that pathway to him and they are certainly a club that are on the up at the moment.

The 18-year-old was unable to win a contract with Brentford earlier on in the summer, but the fact that the Bees wanted to take a look at him shows the ability that he possesses. The Premier League side are not a team that gets their scouting wrong often and therefore this could be a promising player for Wigan to be adding to their options of young players.

Hall would probably not be a player that was being signed to strengthen Wigan’s first-team squad instantly, but instead being viewed as more of a player for the future you feel.


