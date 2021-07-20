Wigan Athletic interested in potential swoop for another Sunderland player

Wigan Athletic are interested in making a potential move for Sunderland defender Bailey Wright this summer as they continue their attempts to bolster their squad, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Latics have already managed to bring in both Max Power and Charlie Wyke this summer following the two player’s contracts coming to an end at the Stadium of Light. Both of those appear to be strong additions to the squad and should help Wigan challenge at the right end of the League One table.

Wright was a key player for Sunderland in League One last season with the centre-back managing to make 35 starts in the league in which he managed to help the Black Cats record ten clean sheets as they secured a top-six finish in the third tier.

The latest update from Nixon has now confirmed that Wigan are interested in making a move for Wright this summer as they continue to strengthen their squad in a bid to challenge for promotion to the Championship next term. That came with The Sun journalist responding to a question from a Latics supporter on Twitter and outlining that they were interested in the 28-year-old.

The verdict

This would be another very astute signing for Wigan to make this summer with the defender a player that is proven in the third tier and someone that would certainly strengthen their existing options at the back. The 28-year-old might feel that having missed out on promotion with Sunderland he wants a fresh challenge elsewhere although he remains a key part of their squad.

Picking up players from Sunderland is smart from Wigan because it weakens their rivals promotion chances whilst also allowing them to strengthen their squad further. That is why it would be a surprise to see the Black Cats sanction this type of move for the defender having already seen Wyke and Power move there.

If Wigan can pull this one off then it would be an excellent bit of business for them, but Sunderland are not going to want to lose him and therefore they might have to prepare themselves for frustration on this one. However, it could down to whether or not the 28-year-old feels he wants a fresh challenge or not.