Wigan Athletic individual opens up on what he hopes he can offer Leam Richardson

After a summer spending spree, Wigan Athletic may have found an undiscovered talent in one of their new signings.

Stephen Humphrys, who is one of a number of players to have arrived at the DW this summer, may have a free kick up his sleeve.

On Tuesday evening, in a friendly against AFC Fylde, Humphrys scored a stunning free-kick, the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

He told Wigan’s official website: “I always back myself on free kicks, I actually said to Max (Power) ‘you have it’, as he was practising them in training and they was all going into the top corner, but he let me take it.

“I hit it as hard as I can, and the keeper always takes a step across, so he couldn’t get back in time.”

Humphrys joined Wigan from Rochdale where he only spent 12 months. Playing 29 games and scoring 11 goals attracted interest from the free-spending Latics, where he joins the likes of Jordan Cousins and Tom Naylor.

He continued: “I’m loving it here. Everyone has made me feel really welcome from the staff to the players. It’s been brilliant and I’m loving life.”

I’m not sure Leam Richardson is going to hand free kick duties straight over to Humphrys after one goal, but if he makes a habit of this in training then he could become the Latics’ designated taker.

Although, it does sound like he may have some competition from Max Power, who unsurprisingly will not give up without a fight.

Whoever ends up with them, it’s never a bad thing to have options.