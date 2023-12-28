Sitting in 19th position in the League One table, Wigan Athletic are in need of reinforcements in the upcoming January transfer window to improve their league standing.

The Latics sit a whole 20 points off the play-off spots and it may be a case of head coach Shaun Maloney focusing on trying to get away from the relegation battle, especially after three defeats on the bounce.

Maloney has hinted that January may be a slow and difficult month for Athletic due to the lack of structure at boardroom level and also the lack of a real recruitment team at the DW Stadium, which wouldn't be ideal for anyone.

However, it looks as though talks are already underway to try and land their first new signing of the upcoming transfer window.

Wigan in talks to land Brighton's Offiah

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Wigan are in talks with Premier League side Brighton to loan in defender Odel Offiah for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign from January onwards.

Offiah is currently on loan at Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts, but the 21-year-old has played just nine times for the Jam Tarts since his summer switch to Tynecastle.

The youngster, who is capable of playing at centre-back, right-back and in midfield as well, had to return to the Seagulls early on in the season after suffering a health scare in training, but after recovering and returning to action, he suffered yet another medical episode and has not been seen for his loan club since the end of October.

Offiah has since been back at Brighton recovering and is now seemingly ready to get back into action, but it doesn't look like that will be at Hearts, with all the signs pointing towards Roberto De Zerbi's side officially recalling the versatile defender when the transfer window re-opens.

Wigan now look to be in pole position to land Offiah, and there is a family connection to the town as well as his uncle, Martin, was a rugby league player for Wigan Warriors between 1992 and 1995, playing 159 times as a winger.

Wigan may need to cancel other loans if Offiah signs

It does look as though Offiah will be Wigan's first signing of the January transfer window if all goes to plan, but that leaves Maloney with a bit of a headache.

The Latics currently have six loan players on their books, but you can only utilise five at a time in any matchday squad, and right now if Offiah was to sign then Maloney would then have a mammoth seven players to narrow down to five.

Only one of the summer loan signings has a deal that expires in January though and that is Arsenal centre-back Omar Rekik, who has played 10 times in League One for the Latics but has been missing for a number of weeks with a knee injury.

And Offiah's probable arrival would suggest that Rekik will be heading back to the Emirates Stadium, especially with the Brighton man playing in the same position.