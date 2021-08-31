Wigan Athletic hoping to finalise Deadline Day transfer swoop for 24-y/o

Wigan Athletic are expected to complete the signing of Jason Kerr from St Johnstone ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Understand St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr is closing in on a move to Wigan Athletic. Fee believed to be around £500,000 for the double-winning centre-back but could rise. @TheAthleticUK — Jordan Campbell (@JordanC1107) August 31, 2021

The Latics, who have enjoyed a very strong start to the season, have been very busy in the summer as the new owners look to back boss Leam Richardson with a team that is capable of winning promotion.

And, it appears Kerr will be arriving, as Athletic reporter Jordan Campbell confirmed that a fee worth an initial £500,000 has been agreed between the clubs.

Bringing in the 24-year-old would be seen as a real coup for the League One side, as the defender was integral for Callum Davidson’s men as they enjoyed a historic campaign last time out.

The Saints won the cup double, which saw them reach Europe, although they were knocked out of the Europa League by Galatasaray earlier this month, whilst they then lost to LASK in the Conference League play-off.

The verdict

This would be an outstanding bit of business for Wigan as they would be getting a player who is capable of starring in League One and he is an upgrade on what they have right now.

As well as that, he is a real leader and even though he is coming for a decent fee, it should turn out to be a smart investment in the long-term and will be viewed as a bargain.

So, fans should be pleased by this update and they will hope to get this finalised before the deadline, to cap off what has been an exciting window for all connected to the club.

