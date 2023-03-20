The owners of troubled Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic are planning on trying to sell a significant club asset in order to raise funds to pay the wages of their senior players, according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Despite a creditable 1-1 draw away at play-off chasing Watford this past weekend, the Latics find themselves at the bottom of the second tier table on 34 points - that is five points behind Cardiff who occupy the final spot outside of the drop zone.

And the worst could be yet to come for Wigan as a points deduction is hanging over their heads as for the fourth time since last summer, their playing staff failed to be paid on time earlier on this month.

International banking issues were given as reasons for the first two delays nearly a year ago, but liquidity issues this time saw no-one paid on time, and despite non-playing staff and youth players now being paid, the more senior individuals within the squad rejected a partial payment and deferral.

Wigan's Bahraini ownership group are now planning on settling the unpaid wages by selling a major asset of the club, although that is unknown as to whether it is a player or perhaps the DW Stadium.

Nixon refers to the stadium in his report by stating that it could only be sold to another sporting group, which could bring Rugby Union side Wigan Warriors into the fold should that be the route that Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi wants to go down.

The Verdict

It was looking all rosy for Wigan until last summer with not even a whiff of any financial issues since their March 2021 takeover by Phoenix 2021 Limited.

How things can quickly change though - the supporters of the club have had their bad luck with charlatan owners in recent years and that particular form of lightning could be about to strike again.

When it comes to selling off a club asset, you can't really think of any particular players that would be worth the amount needed to raise for the wages - especially when most clubs around the world are not in a transfer window right now.

It remains to be seen as to what the plans of the Wigan ownership are in regard to raising the cash required, but it's a worrying time especially at the business end of the season where Shaun Maloney is trying to keep the morale of his playing squad positive - this will not be helping matters whatsoever.