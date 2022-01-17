Wigan Athletic have multiple transfer approaches rejected for League One defender

Wigan Athletic are pressing on in their bid to bring Curtis Tilt back to the DW Stadium, but have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts.

That is because per the Rotherham Advertiser, the Latics have had two permanent offers rejected for the centre-back, who was recently recalled by the Millers from his loan spell at Leam Richardson’s side.

The 30-year-old defender spent the entire 2020-21 season on loan at the Greater Manchester side, playing 36 times in League One and scoring three times.

Tilt then rejoined the Latics late on in the summer transfer window of 2021 and featured in eight league games this season, however the Millers opted to bring him back just before the deadline for a potential recall ended.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne confirmed that Tilt may still have a future at the New York Stadium following his recall, despite only playing once for the club since signing in January 2020.

However Warne also admitted that the Jamaica international is ’emotional’ following the decision to recall him and he wasn’t in the squad for the 1-0 loss at Fleetwood on Saturday.

The Verdict

With Tilt having made just one Rotherham appearance in two years, it makes sense why he wouldn’t be too happy about being recalled.

However Rotherham have to think of their own best interests and if they can get a fee for the experienced defender then that’s best for them.

Wigan do seem to have some wealth behind them now though so if they really want Tilt then it looks like they could probably get him.

The one-cap Jamaica international started seven games in a row towards the end of his most recent stint at the club and he would be a very good asset to have on the books on a permanent basis, but they have not offered quite enough yet.