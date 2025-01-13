Wigan Athletic's current mission in League One is to climb further away from the relegation zone, in an effort to land a comfortable mid-table spot.

The January transfer window offers boss Shaun Maloney the opportunity to make changes to his Latics squad which he will hope can enable them to enjoy the second half of the third-tier campaign.

The Greater Manchester outfit have already been busy in the market too, as they signed right-back Josh Robinson on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Arsenal on New Year's Day.

Yet another permanent signing soon arrived for the Latics, when they announced the arrival of winger Joe Hungbo from German side FC Nurnberg just two days after their Robinson capture.

Maloney and co have also witnessed outgoings, as young striker Josh Stones left the Brick Community Stadium in favour of joining National League contenders York City, a move which was first revealed by Football League World.

The Latics made up for Stones' exit by capturing fellow forward Will Goodwin on loan from Championship Oxford United, in another deal that was initially touted by FLW.

But Joe Hugill and Calvin Ramsay have also returned to parent clubs Manchester United and Liverpool respectively, following underwhelming loan tenures with the Tics.

Meanwhile, FLW looks at two deals that would signal a dream week in the transfer market for the North West side:

Harvey White in

The aforementioned departures of both Stones and Hugill have left the Latics with just two strikers at the club - Dale Taylor, who joined on loan from Nottingham Forest last summer, and new signing Goodwin.

With this in mind, many Latics supporters will likely want to see their club sign another forward but Maloney revealed that the club can only carry two number nines.

However, the Wigan boss recently told Wigan Today that the club are prioritising the addition of a new central midfielder, following lengthy injury blows suffered by Matt Smith, Tyrese Francois, and Baba Adeeko.

One potential signing who could plug this gap for the Greater Manchester side is Stevenage midfielder Harvey White, who enjoyed a strong football education during his academy days with Tottenham Hotspur.

White made three senior appearances for Spurs, with one arriving in each of the Europa League, FA Cup and Premier League before he joined Stevenage on a permanent basis ahead of last season.

The 23-year-old also made 15 League One outings for Derby County during the 2022/23 season and has since become a third-tier regular with his current club.

White has proven himself as both a creative asset and a tenacious figure in the middle of the park for Alex Revell's men, which are qualities Maloney is currently missing amid the injuries suffered by the likes of Smith and Francois.

Prising a talented individual away from one of their third-tier rivals would be a solid coup in the transfer market for the Latics, as they look to climb the table.

Luke Robinson out

Pete O'Rourke reported via X that the transfer fee the Tics received from York for the services of Stones was around the £350,000 mark.

This demonstrates that the Greater Manchester side are capable of acquiring six-figure sums in the event that they are willing to offload some of their youngsters.

One player the Latics could look to offload during the current window is defender Luke Robinson, who the club would make a 100% profit on as he is an academy graduate.

During the 2020/21 campaign, in which the Latics were facing administration, the left-back became a regular first-team member amid tough circumstances.

Luke Robinson 2023/24 Scottish Premiership stats Appearances 32 Starts 32 Tackles won % 69.2 Duels won % 58.1 Aerial duels won % 60.1 Pass accuracy % 64.3 Assists 2 Goals 0

But he has subsequently struggled for game time at the Brick Community Stadium, and endured loan spells with Tranmere Rovers and St Johnstone during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns respectively.

Since returning to the Tics, after making 32 Scottish Premiership appearances last season, Robinson has once again faced a lack of minutes in Greater Manchester.

Now could be the right time for Maloney and co to cash in on the youngster, in an effort to give themselves funds for the rest of the transfer window.