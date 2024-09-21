Nouha Dicko played for a number of English clubs in his career that's still going, but the Malian is perhaps best known for his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dicko signed on at Molinuex as a 21-year-old on a permanent basis, looking to make his mark in England after his time at the Latics ended with just nine appearances in all competitions.

Wolves originally caught the eye of the Mali international on loan at Blackpool, where he showed his promise in two seasons with the Tangerines – scoring nine goals in 38 games.

He joined Kenny Jackett's side for a reported £300,000 in January 2014, which followed a short loan spell with Wolves in the 2012/13 season - a campaign which saw them relegated to League One.

After a short but eye-catching stint with Rotherham United in 2013/14, Jackett moved to sign him on a permanent deal from Wigan halfway through that season, and the Latics may have stopped short of letting Dicko go if they knew what was to come.

£300,000 Nouha Dicko deal proved to be a real bargain for Wolves

Though he didn't get a chance to shine at Wigan, Dicko made the most of his opportunity after joining Wolves, and dominated the rest of the League One competition in the second half of the 2013/14 season.

13 goals in 19 games was a serious statement, as Jackett's side walked the League One title race, gaining promotion back to the Championship, and breaking the League One title record with 103 points.

His pace in behind and directness was a joy for the Wolves supporters to watch, and he developed a dangerous connection with winger Bakary Sako, who was already a key player in Jackett's side.

A combined 25 goals between them in that League One season was a sign of things to come in the Championship when they made the jump up a level - and they never looked back.

Nouha Dicko and Bakary Sako became a fan favourite duo at Wolves

Wolves had high hopes going into the 2014/15 season. Dicko had made his mark in just half a season and now had another chance to prove that his former side Wigan were wrong to sell him - a brilliant nine months saw Wolves narrowly miss out on the play-offs in heartbreaking fashion though.

2014/15 Championship table - as per Transfermarkt Position Club GD Points 5. Brentford +19 78 6. Ipswich Town +18 78 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers +14 78 8. Derby County +29 77

However, Dicko once again showed his ability in front of goal, with 14 goals in that season as Sako also bagged 15 himself from out wide.

Whilst not an out and out strike partnership, the duo were frightening for Championship defences to contend with – their combination of pace and power in attack was a joy for Wolves but a nightmare for opposition teams.

But, a potential smugness might have come over Dicko that season, seeing his former employers Wigan be relegated in that same season to League One, just 18 months after they decided to cut him loose.

Dicko spent another three seasons at Molineux, but never really got back to his best. Injuries halted his progression, and in the 2017/18 season he made the move to Hull City, who had just been relegated from the Premier League.

In an interview with the Shropshire Star, Dicko looked back on memories of his time in Wolverhampton and expressed his love for the English game.

"Even just talking about them again brings back all the memories," Dicko said.

"I had some amazing times, and some difficult times, and when I left it felt like the break-up of a love story!

“But I will always enjoy those special days and be happy at what we achieved.

"I always wanted to discover England, and also Germany, and when Strasbourg went into financial difficulties I was released and was effectively a free agent.

"I had contacts with clubs in both countries, but in the end, Germany didn’t happen, and I moved to England, with Wigan, instead.”

Wigan Athletic might regret the exit of Nouha Dicko

Dicko's departure from the DW Stadium was a strange one.

Originally, he signed for the Latics from Strasbourg following a successful trial with the club and, at the age of 19, showed serious signs of promise.

With his impressive loan spells at Blackpool in the Championship, that should've been enough for Roberto Martinez's men to keep hold of him - despite being a Premier League club at the time, there was the chance he could've broke through in years to come, especially as they were relegated in 2013.

That didn't happen though, and looking back at the £300,000 fee they sold him for, it was a pretty poor piece of business.

You won't see Wolves fans complaining though, as there were plenty of goals and moments from his four seasons at the club, and they even sold Dicko for ten times what they paid for him to Hull in 2017.