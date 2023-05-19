Wigan Athletic have been handed a fresh punishment due to their latest failure to pay wages of the players and staff on time for the month of May, the club have confirmed.

As well as having a further three points deducted from their 2022-23 Championship total, meaning they ended the campaign on 39 points, the Latics will begin the 2023-24 campaign in League One on minus four points.

And a further four points will be deducted should Wigan commit another breach before June 30, 2024, with owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi fined £10,000 for failing to comply with the terms of an agreement made with the EFL earlier in the year.

Why have Wigan Athletic been punished?

Despite a promising start to life under their Bahraini ownership when they took the club out of administration in March 2021, which saw Leam Richardson given the tools to build a squad capable of winning League One last year, things quickly started to go downhill starting last summer.

There were late payments in June and July before the 2022-23 season started, although these were blamed on bank holidays and international banking issues, much like the third misdemeanour in October was.

Wigan's owners then agreed a deal with the EFL in January in which Al Jasmi would deposit an amount equal to 125% of its forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account, but in March this failed to happen and the Latics were deducted three points from their tally at the time after not paying salaries on time for a FOURTH separate occasion.

And on the eve of their final match of the 2022-23 season, news emerged that wages had once again not been paid and some senior players went on 'strike' and did not feature against Rotherham United at the DW Stadium on May 8.

The club and its owners have now been punished for Al Jasmi's actions, with the Latics now set to start the new season in August on less points than their 23 other rivals.

What have Wigan Athletic said about their punishment?

Wigan have not said much in regards to the points deduction issued by the EFL, but have noted that once owner Al Jasmi deposits 125 per cent of the wage bill into a club account like he is meant to then more will be divulged on the matter.

"Wigan Athletic accepts the sanctions from the EFL and intend to fully comply with the conditions," an official statement on their club website reads.

"A detailed statement will be made public once owner, Mr Abdulrahman Al Jasmi adheres to the terms of the Agreed Decision and deposits an amount equal to 125% of the Club’s forecast monthly wage bill."