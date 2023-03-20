Wigan Athletic have deducted three points from their current Championship total for the 2022-23 season by the EFL for failing to play their staff and players on time for the FOURTH time since last summer.

It was first reported by the Daily Mail, who claimed that the punishment would come into effect immediately and will make the Latics' task of trying to beat the drop to League One even harder as it would leave them eight points adrift of safety.

This has now been confirmed by the EFL, leaving Wigan on 31 points with eight matches to play.

Wigan's Bahraini ownership group, who rescued the club from administration in March 2021, first did not pay the squad on time back in June, which they blamed on delays thanks to the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Further delays followed in July and October with differing excuses given, to which the EFL responsed by imposing a suspended three-point deduction upon the Latics, and also made the club deposit 125 per cent of the club's monthly wage bill into a separate bank account so that there were guarantees individuals would be paid in the future.

The latest failing to pay players appears to have breached the agreement made with the EFL made in January though, and they will be charged separately for that incident, with it going to an independent commission in the near future.

Any punishment for that however will be applied for the 2023-24 season, meaning that the Latics could start whichever division they will be plying their trade in on minus points.

Senior Wigan players turned down the partial payment of their monthly wages including a deferral of the rest according to Alan Nixon, with Phoenix 2021 Limited keen to sell a club asset to raise funds per the same report.

The Verdict

A points deduction this season has been expected since the news of late wages first emerged last week, but a further punishment for 2023-24 is the last thing that the Latics need.

Wigan have had their struggles with owners in the past not paying their way and whilst the Bahrainis looked promising for a short amount of time, they have proven to be very unreliable when it comes to paying people on time for their jobs.

They have always been paid eventually but that isn't good enough for the hard-working people at the club and it's also not good enough for the EFL, who will rightly punish Wigan's owners.

Surviving relegation this season still isn't beyond the realms of possibility, but three points being knocked off their total will sure make things hard.